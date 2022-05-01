“It’s a beautiful day and I want to enjoy it.” There is certainly little to discuss with Pecco Bagnaia on this, who in Jerez de la Frontera has finally put behind the difficulties with which he started the 2022 season and put on stage a perfect weekend.

On a track that until a couple of years ago was considered a black beast for Ducati, the vice-world champion took away the satisfaction of taking home a Grand Chelem, which means: pole, victory, fastest lap and every single lap of the race in the lead.

The Andalusian track itself confirmed that Pecco has finally found the key to exploit the potential of the Desmosedici GP22. A bike that probably has different needs than its ancestor, which if supported, however, can bring out a crazy potential.

And he proved it this weekend, beating Fabio Quartararo on a track on which he had obtained four poles (two in 2020) and two wins in the last three years. On a track that on paper must have been favorable to Yamaha. A success that seems to have also had a rather important emotional weight for the Ducati rider.

“Earlier, while I was doing the interviews in English, I was moved. Even if last year the Aragon victory was the first, so it was very important, this one was more painful. We came from a very difficult period, in which we had worked so much without our real potential being seen for so many situations “, he said when he arrived at the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP HD.

“This weekend, with always good conditions, allowed me to work and arrive very ready for the race, to fight for the victory. During the weekend I couldn’t do too many laps because of the shoulder, so we tried to concentrate the work enough. but I knew I was ready to do well in the race “, he added.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

As strong as he went this weekend, in fact, the problem in his right shoulder, still sore after the bad fall in qualifying in Portimao, took a back seat, even if a few minor headaches over the distance of 25 laps gave him that.

“Driving throughout the race and trying to limit the fatigue in my shoulder, in the final laps of the race I had a little pain in my hand when I had to tighten. This bothered me a bit, but luckily it didn’t compromise anything.”

He himself then underlined how great the step forward was compared to 2021, despite the fact that Ducati had scored a double one year ago. Without a problem with the Frenchman’s compartment syndrome, however, they would have earned a heavy detachment. Today, however, at least he managed to have the “El Diablo” in excellent condition and this is certainly an important sign.

“Last year Fabio was unbeatable here, but unfortunately he had an arm problem and we went to get him. Today, however, I gave ten seconds to the third, pushing for the whole race and remaining constant on a very guided track. . It is an incredible achievement and I am really proud of the work we have done so far. Not only here on the circuit, but also at home. “

Read also:

After underlining that the spark had already struck in Portimao, but that it had been a bit masked by his starting position, he admitted that now that he has understood its merits, the new Ducati has probably overtaken the GP21 with which he had made sparks in the second half of last season.

“This is a bike that needs to be ridden differently and it took me a while to understand that. The moment we stopped trying to adapt it, we started to improve. It should be ridden much gentler on the gas than before. but in the guided tracks it makes a lot because it is really agile and closes the lines really well, so it’s a step forward “, concluded Pecco, who now seems to have the weapons to try to throw himself in pursuit of Fabio, who precedes him by 33 lengths.