Only 64 thousandths separated Pecco Bagnaia from victory in the German Grand Prix, but this gap says a lot about how close the battle with Jorge Martin was. The two Ducatisti set a truly hellish pace in the Sachsenring race, despite swapping positions several times.

The world champion tried with all his strength, so much so that on the penultimate lap there was even a contact in the last corner and, despite the defeat, he showed up smiling for the customary interviews. After all, he is still in command of the world championship standings after the first seven rounds, even if the Prima Pramac Racing rider has recovered to just 16 points behind.

“Winning always tastes better than finishing second, so I tried right up to the end. Maybe even too much on the penultimate lap when we touched. It was a good, hard-fought race, and I’m happy to have found that little bit more to stay close to Jorge today. It was very tight, a good fight, really tasty and we arrive at Assen with a good feeling because I did the best I could,” Bagnaia told Sky Sport MotoGP.

In the end, the overtakings were all at turn 12, the corner after the infamous Waterfall. It is well known that it is not easy to find overtaking points at the Sachsenring, but according to Pecco there is also another reason for this.

“In my opinion it’s a question of the differences in the settings, we crossed a lot because the lines were quite different and I couldn’t find a way to go inside. I tried at turn 5 and turn 6 without success, while the descent is a point where you could build momentum.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“On the penultimate lap, however, I didn’t make it because Jorge was very good at covering himself and I didn’t feel like braking at turn 12, because we were a bit at the limit. That was certainly the most important hot spot However”.

Last year, at Misano, he had battled on the edge of the thousandths with his teammate Enea Bastianini, this time coming out on top. So, he was asked if it was harder to duel wheel to wheel with Martin or with the Rimini rider.

“Honestly, I’d say it’s the same. We all know Jorge’s potential, but also that of Enea, who was world champion when both were in Moto2. If he had started the season without problems, I’m convinced that Enea too would have been with us today “.

Finally, it was pointed out to him that today’s race was 20″ faster than in 2022: “It’s really a lot, it’s incredible, above all because last year Quartararo won with a 7″ lead over the second This year it was really tight, but I was realizing it, because the tires didn’t want to know anymore in the end, it really started from all sides. But this shows the level we’ve reached”.

Read also: