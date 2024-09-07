The San Marino GP Qualifying they are an appetizer that made the mouths water of the many fans crowded on the lawns and in the stands of the Misano circuit. Bagnaia, Morbidelli and Bezzecchi are the three musketeers who have taken an all-Italian front row and it is the first time in history that this has happened on the Romagna circuit. Pecco played like a champion, able to retouch the previous circuit record with a time of 1’30”304. The world champion seems to have forgotten the pain inherited from last Sunday’s accident in Aragon and has demonstrated with facts that Misano is his circuit.

«I’m speechless, very happy – he commented on his 20th pole position -. We all did a great job, from my trainer, to my physiotherapist, to my team. The bike works perfectly and when I ride I can concentrate completely on riding, also thanks to the painkillers. It’s a great pride to share the front row with two other riders from Valentino’s Academy, hard work pays off».

Morbidelli and Bezzecchi also deserved the applause of the fans, especially because both were coming from a not so happy moment regarding the results. «It’s great to be back on the front row and it’s a great feeling to do it here in Misano» Franco celebrated his 2nd place. Marco was also happy: «the fans helped me a lot and I’m happy with these qualifications. We worked a lot and well in these days, I’m not completely fine yet, but I think I’m ready for the two races. I don’t know how realistic it is to think about the podium, let’s say it’s better to think about being in the top 5 and then I’ll take everything that comes extra».

Jorge Martin closed Ducati’s poker, but had to settle for 4th placeahead of the GasGas of Pedro Acosta and the Ktm of Brad Binder. Third row for Alex Marquez (who passed through Q1), with Enea Bastianini at his side, who once again struggled on the flying lap. Also disappointing was the 9th place of Marc Marquez, who was unable to capitalize on his speed in qualifying and fell on his second attempt at turn 15.

Tenth time for Fabio Quartararo on Yamahawhile Aprilia did not go beyond 11th position, taken by Maverick Viñales, while Jack Miller is 12th with his Ktm. Fourteenth place for Fabio Di Giannantonio, not yet in perfect physical shape, while Luca Marini will start 21st.

Today the Sprint will start at 3pm (live on Sky and TV8).