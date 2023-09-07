This morning he obtained the green light from the doctors to participate in the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix, so it was inevitable that today in the Misano paddock all eyes were on Pecco Bagnaia. The Ducati rider, current leader of the MotoGP championship standings, will be back on his Desmosedici GP tomorrow morning just 5 days after the terrible accident in Barcelona, ​​in which Brad Binder’s KTM ran over his leg after was the victim of a violent highside.

The reigning world champion didn’t hide that he was very lucky to have come out of a dynamic of this type with only severe bruises, but without a fracture. And he wanted to pay tribute to Alpinestars, which supplies him with the clothing, for having managed this way, explaining that his conditions are improving day by day.

“I’m happy and lucky to be here, but I have to say thanks to the hard work that Alpinestars has done, who are certainly at the top in the world in terms of protection. I’m happy, because this is my home race and it was important to be there It wasn’t easy, Monday wasn’t an easy day, but we worked very hard with my crew and I’m very proud of the work we did. We took a huge step forward from Sunday to today. Over the weekend I will continue to therapy and I think the situation will improve every day. First I tried to get on the bike and I felt ok,” said Bagnaia at the conference that opened the weekend in Romagna.

When he was then asked which parts of his body cause him the most pain: “I have a little pain in my butt and that won’t help. But I also have pain where Brad hit me, on my right knee. I have a large hematoma that it goes from the knee down to the foot, so that might give me some trouble moving my leg.”

He then went on to describe what happened last Sunday, although in reality at the moment he still doesn’t have a definitive answer as to why his Ducati threw him off the saddle after just two corners of the Catalan race.

“Since the warm-up lap I hadn’t had the best feeling, the rear grip was almost zero. I nearly crashed three times on the sighting lap, at turn 3, at turn 9 and at 12, and I wasn’t even pushing. In the first corner I had lost the rear a little bit, then as soon as I leaned the bike and started to touch the gas I lost it completely in turn 2. We checked the data, but from an electronic, mechanical or handling point of view there was no “It was nothing unusual. We’re waiting for Michelin to complete its analysis as well. But it was a very strange crash, so it’s important to understand why it happened and why we didn’t have rear grip. Not finding an answer would be complicated.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In addition to the technical aspects, however, the story of how he experienced those moments from his point of view was also striking: “From the bike I had the sensation that the skid was the longest ever, it seemed that it would never end. I found myself sideways, with the front starting to jump, like when we are at the Ranch, so I expected a big highside to happen.Then when I was in the air I heard the airbag deploy, and the impact with his the ground was very hard but as I said Alpinestars made a very good protection for the pelvis, which certainly helped a lot.Then when I was on the ground I saw that there was a KTM coming up my leg , so I was afraid that there was also someone else who could hit me”.

“Unfortunately for Bastianini, but fortunately for me, it triggered an accident which excluded five bikes and this opened up a bit the gap between the first group and the second, so the others could see me more clearly. I think the best job is what Binder and Martin did, who were right behind me and managed to control the situation in an incredible way. Let’s say I was very lucky, also because I understood everything that was happening at every second.”

Even the asphalt in poor condition, which offered very little grip, could be one of the factors that had an impact: “I think we can’t continue racing there in these conditions, because the asphalt is a disaster. At turn 5 it seemed like being on the ice, so I think we’re really at the limit from a safety point of view. And this too could be an aspect to put on the list of factors that could have had an impact”.

Among other things, he made no secret of his belief that without the accident he could have been a third wheel between the two Aprilias of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales in the long race in Barcelona.

“I watched the race as I always do, because this sport is my passion. It was a good battle, with Aleix making a great effort to go and catch Vinales. I think it would have been very interesting if I had been there too , it would have been a great battle, because I wouldn’t have been in the same situation as on Saturday (when he suffered the drop in the soft rear tire at a distance, ed.)”.

Finally, on his expectations for the weekend, also considering his condition, he concluded: “We have to see how it goes tomorrow morning, when I get on the bike, but it’s one of my favorite weekends. I train here often, so it’s a track that I know perfectly well. In addition, the fans can give us a big boost.”