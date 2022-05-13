The Friday of free practice for the French GP, the seventh round of the 2022 MotoGP season scheduled for this weekend at the historic Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans, was characterized by good weather, with mild temperatures and clear skies throughout the first day. Thanks to the favorable conditions, both pilots of the Ducati Lenovo Team were able to immediately find a good feeling with their Desmosedici GPs, progressively improving their chronometric references during the two sessions today. Where having closed FP1 in 1: 31.893, Bagnaia he lowered his best time in FP2 by another 258 thousandths, thus ending his first day at Le Mans with the fifth fastest time. With the grip conditions changed compared to the morning, Miller was the victim of one of the numerous falls in the afternoon. Although he managed to get back on track, the various yellow flags displayed in the final minutes of the session did not allow him to go beyond the eleventh time. He ended the day in command of Enea Bastianini, who sets the new circuit record in 1: 31.148 with the Gresini Racing team’s Ducati Desmosedici GP.

Francesco Bagnaia (# 63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5th (1: 31.635): “It was a good day for us. Last year I had some difficulties during the only dry session available, but today I was fast and I immediately found confidence on the bike. Unfortunately this afternoon we weren’t able to do a real time attack because in the last four laps I always found the yellow flags, but in any case we close with the fifth fastest time. Me, Aleix Espargaro and Quartararo are the ones with the fastest pace at the momentbut we will see how the weekend will evolve after tomorrow’s FP3“.

Jack Miller (# 43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 11th (1: 31.914): “Today was warmer than what we are usually used to here at Le Mans, but in any case I felt immediately at ease from this morning. In FP2 I ran into a very strange crash: I had the feeling that the grip was good but probably, with the warmer temperatures in the afternoon, the conditions have changed. In any case, we have a good pace and this makes me confident for Sunday’s race. Unfortunately this afternoon we weren’t able to do a real time attack due to the yellow flags, so the goal tomorrow morning will be to be able to enter Q2 directly in FP3.“.