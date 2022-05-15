Sunday at Le Mans really risks being a big regret in Pecco Bagnaia’s season. After the victory in Jerez, the Ducati rider also led the French Grand Prix for a long time and seemed to be able to finally put behind him a start to the season that had been disappointing to say the least, bridging much of the gap with the world leader Fabio. Quartararo.

In MotoGP, however, even a small mistake is enough to completely reverse the situation and this is what happened to the reigning vice-champion of the world. With 7 laps to go he finished long at turn 8 in an attempt to repel the attacks of Enea Bastianini’s other Ducati, who then went on to win the race also taking advantage of the fact that a few corners later the Piedmontese stopped, throwing nettles at least 20 points and giving 2 more points to Quartararo, who now precedes him by 46 lengths. A very steep mountain to climb, even if there are still 14 races left.

“If I want to win a World Cup, I cannot make mistakes like that. Now I will have several days at home to reflect on how things went here and coldly be even more critical of me. Surely having had 20 points more would have been a good ‘help, but now the race is gone. The season has started uphill and now we will try to try to reverse the course, “said Bagnaia when asked to analyze his ranking situation.

The Ducati driver then went on to analyze the sequence of errors on lap 21, which unfortunately led him to the second zero of the season: “Last year I crashed at Mugello, but for other reasons. In Misano because we had chosen a tire in front of a bit extreme, which allowed me to be fast, but then the conditions rowed a bit against us. Today I made a maturity mistake. Falling like this was stupid, even if my real mistake was going long at turn 8 “.

“At that moment I thought that I shouldn’t be in a hurry to go and get him, because I knew it would be easy to make a mistake. I took the next three corners quite calmly, especially 11, because I wanted to let the bike breathe a little. before going back to pushing. As I entered the penultimate corner, however, I crashed. “

“There are times when you feel so good on the bike that you don’t realize you’re on the limit so much and you crash. The problem is that I threw away a lot of points. Out of seven races we did, in three I only got one point. in Indonesia. The dynamic is quite different from Qatar, because today we were fighting to win and not there, but this is the only positive thing, even if it really makes me dizzy. “

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team after the crash Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

From the outside, the feeling was that the arrival in his wake of the Ducati of Gresini Racing unnerved him, even if Pecco denied this possibility: “We are all professionals. I knew that Enea was fast, so when he came behind me I I also increased the pace to try to go faster. It was a pace that only the two of us could keep. I don’t think I lost concentration, because Enea is very strong, but so are the other riders on the track. The mistake at turn 8 it wasn’t due to Enea, because I have already fought to win with other riders. I just made a wrong assessment. “

The Rimini-born, who next year seems to have more and more chances of becoming his boxing mate, given that today’s was his third success of the season, had insinuated instead of having really tried to make him fall out when he got close.

“Enea can think what he wants, but the truth is that he was very fast, he managed to pick me up and I made an error in judgment. I exaggerated the braking, because I thought it was closer and I didn’t want me pass there. In any case, better if he wins rather than someone else. “

The Piedmontese also denied the hypothesis of having tried to maintain a rhythm that was not in his strings to try to keep his compatriot behind: “No, it was my pace for the whole weekend. In Jerez, Fabio and I were unbeatable. I kept the pace throughout the race without making mistakes. Here it was the same situation, I was running at the pace I had in FP4 and Warm-Up this morning with a very used tire. So it was a pace that I could afford. “

Now on the horizon is Mugello, Ducati’s home race. On the favorable card, as long as there is no further trouble: “I don’t know, it’s the home track and I undoubtedly like it very much. Last year I was very strong, then what happened in the race happened. I think it could be a good weekend for us, but also that from now on we could always be competitive and fast. Without doing this bullshit here, however, it would be better “, he concluded.