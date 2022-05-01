Now you don’t need to be afraid to say it anymore: Pecco Bagnaia and Ducati are back. After the many problems of the first seasonal outings, the vice-world champion had a truly perfect weekend in Jerez de la Frontera, taking his first win of the season, the fifth of his career in MotoGP.

Finally, that feeling that everyone expected at Borgo Panigale has struck between the Piedmontese rider and the Desmosedici GP22, so the Sunday of the Spanish Grand Prix could really be the turning point of the season.

If on the one hand it is true that last year the Rossa had obtained a sensational double in Andalusia, it is equally true that it was favored by the compartment syndrome problem that had forced Fabio Quartararo to slow down in the final laps.

Today, however, “El Diablo” was there and with his Yamaha he beat a hellish pace until the end, always remaining under one second behind. However, it was not enough to stem an imperial Bagnaia, which in fact went to take a Gran Chelem: pole, victory, the whole race in the lead and fastest lap.

A result that makes him make a big leap in the standings, bringing him back to fifth position in the World Championship and reducing the gap from Quartararo to 33 points, who in any case with the 20 points of second place takes the lead alone. With the awareness, however, that now it will really be necessary to deal with Pecco and Ducati, who seem to have really found the right place.

If the race did not give great jolts ahead, the battle for the lowest step of the podium was instead more heated. At the beginning it was Jack Miller who commanded the trio which included Marc Marquez and Aleix Espargaro, but in the end it was the Aprilia rider who won, conquering his third podium of the season, which means no more concessions for the next one. year for the House of Noale. The gap from the leading tandem, however, was heavy, almost 11 seconds, proving how likely they are still the benchmarks of the category.

The key moment came with five laps to go, when Marquez managed to put Miller on turn 5. The eight-time world champion, however, lost the front at turn 13, dusting off one of the rescues that had made him famous and Aleix has took the opportunity to overtake them both and take second in the World Championship just 7 points behind Quartararo.

Read also:

On the last lap it was Marquez who got the better of the Ducati rider in the fight for fourth place, unleashing a great overtaking at turn 9. Small flashes also for the Honda rider, because today’s is his best result season, even if now the points to recover in the standings are 45.

Perhaps a little more was expected from Suzuki, who had to settle for sixth place with Joan Mir who was only a spectator in the fight of those who preceded him. However, it fared better than his teammate Alex Rins, who finished long in the scree of turn 11 and therefore only 19th at the finish. A result that plunges him to -20 in the World Cup.

Same gap in the standings as an Enea Bastianini who in the end managed to climb up to eighth place, behind Takaaki Nakagami’s Honda LCR. The Gresini Racing rider managed to get rid of Marco Bezzecchi in the very last lap, but he had his best race since he made his MotoGP debut, finishing less than eight seconds from the podium.

It was not a great weekend instead for KTM, which had to settle for Brad Binder’s tenth place and Miguel Oliveira’s 12th. Too bad also for Maverick Vinales, who paid a very high price for a bad start and in the end was unable to do better than 14th place, preceding Franco Morbidelli who completed the points zone with the other official Yamaha, but 27 seconds behind. boxmate.

Immediately off the points then there is the Italian trio made up of Luca Marini, Andrea Dovizioso and Fabio Di Giannantonio, while Aprilia test driver Lorenzo Savadori finished in 21st position. The two Ducatis of Pramac Racing are missing, with Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco both ending up in the air in the early stages of the race.