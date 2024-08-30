Pecco Bagnaia has won five of the last six Sunday MotoGP races, with a streak that has allowed him to close the gap on Jorge Martin and take the lead in the world championship standings. One of the keys to the Ducati rider’s magical moment was being able to be competitive right from Friday morning. To continue on this path, therefore, he will have to make a great effort this time, because the Motorland Aragon weekend started off decidedly uphill for him.

In the morning he found himself 21st, with a delay of almost two seconds. A picture too bad to be true and in fact in the afternoon the reigning world champion found the key to the problem, managing to climb the standings to sixth place (without a yellow flag he would have been further ahead). If nothing else, he has very clear ideas about what happened in FP1, but the fact remains that he threw away a session, so he expects a weekend a bit chasing a Marc Marquez who instead started off on the right foot, setting the track record and leading both sessions as has not happened since 2021.

“I’m not worried because we know what wasn’t working and wasn’t on the bike, but we basically wasted the whole morning, not being able to test anything. It was a useless session, so we had to redo the whole afternoon plan and it’s not like there was that much time. Once we understood the direction to follow, we made huge steps. The problem is that we should have understood it this morning and used the afternoon to test the tyres. Unfortunately, it happens every now and then, but it’s a shame because on such a particular track it would have been fundamental to start off on the right foot”, said Bagnaia at the end of the day.

“In the end, however, I’m happy with the last outing we did with the used medium tyre, because I managed to do 1’47″5, which is a very good time. Then with the soft tyre at the back I didn’t expect so much grip and so for the last time attack we did another little step on the bike that allowed me to improve even more, so without the yellow flag we would have been close to the top 3. In the end, however, it’s okay like this, because overall the day was positive: we’re in Q2 and we know what to do for tomorrow, so we’ll definitely take another step”, he added.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Today everyone also had to deal with the new asphalt laid out on the Spanish ups and downs, which according to Pecco has very particular characteristics, which require a different riding style than usual. This also took him a little more time to understand.

“The asphalt has a really strange feeling, because it has so much grip when you’re accelerating, but the front is a disaster: you can’t brake, you can’t enter the corner in a certain way. You lose quite a lot of time in that part. Once you understand how to do it, however, there is so much grip at the rear that you try to exploit only that. For those who were riding it for the first time, however, it is a slightly strange dynamic, because it is the opposite of normal. Usually you have a good feeling at the front and the rear slides, but here it is exactly the opposite.”

The riding style needed on this asphalt seems to be Marquez’s favorite, but according to Bagnaia, that’s not the only reason why the eight-time world champion was ahead today: “I think this track suits him particularly well. Today he probably felt good in terms of setting right away, because he was very fast right from the first session. It’s probably just a question of his feeling. If tomorrow morning we make another step like today, it should be enough to get closer to him, but at the moment Marc is very strong. In T2 and T4 he makes the difference and at the moment he seems like the man to beat both in terms of time attack and race pace, but I think we can close the gap.”

In any case, the Ducati rider is convinced that there is still a lot of room for improvement for tomorrow, because the asphalt will also evolve: “Today Marc did 1’45″8, but I think that tomorrow to get pole we will have to do a high 1’44”, because the track will improve further and it should be cooler. We will have to see if the asphalt will sweat oil or humidity, because this morning the grip was really bad. However, then the times continued to drop, but it is a question of cleaning the asphalt, the more you lap on it, the more you clean it”.