If two were competing for a Desmosedici GP in the official Ducati MotoGP team for next year, in the same garage there were those who were still waiting to understand who would be alongside him. In the end, in Borgo Panigale they focused on Marc Marquez and the arrival in Assen, where the Dutch Grand Prix is ​​being held this weekend, was the opportunity for Pecco Bagnaia to talk about his expectations regarding the arrival of the eight-time world champion as a teammate next season.

“I found out about Marc’s signing on Monday at Mugello. I already knew it was a possibility. I think Marc is an intelligent rider who knows how to adapt to the situation. At the moment we are the strongest team of all and if we want to continue like this, improving the bike and as we grow, we have to continue like this. Marc is intelligent and will understand it,” the reigning world champion told DAZN.

When asked if he thinks Ducati made the right choice, the Piedmontese preferred not to commit himself: “In this world, there is no right or wrong. In the end, sometimes good things happen and sometimes not, and I think Jorge deserved to be in the official team. But I don’t know what happened, I don’t know anything. In the end, I’m a rider and I have to be a rider, without thinking about the rest. If they decided to do it like this, it’s the decision they thought was the most correct.”

This week, Albert Valera, Martin’s manager, gave an interview to Motorsport.com in which he said he was convinced that the same support for his client will continue to come from Borgo Panigale, even if he joins Aprilia next year . A thought that Pecco also seems to share: “It has never happened that things were taken away from a rider from another team. Jorge will have the same things that I have until the end, because Marc also had some evolutions on his bike, in Jerez. Now the bikes are very similar. And Jorge has a very important motivation now, because he wants to bring the number 1 to Aprilia, as is normal.”

During the press conference that opened the Assen weekend, he then returned to the hottest topic, namely the arrival of Marquez, reiterating that for him it would have changed little if the choice had fallen on Martin: “From my point of view, I was not involved in the decision-making process, and I didn’t even ask for it. I wanted to focus on the races and in both cases the situation was more or less the same, because Jorge and Marc are very fast. At the moment Jorge has a better feeling with the bike, because he has been riding it for longer, but the situation was balanced. It’s a new challenge, I will have another teammate to beat. For sure Marc is very intelligent and will understand perfectly how to adapt to the team and how to work to improve our situation”.

Finally, he was asked if at least in terms of personal relationships within the garage something could change: “With Jorge we have a relationship that began many years ago, so he wouldn’t have been new as a garage partner. We were companions in 2015 and in 2016 (in Moto3), he is a friend, although certainly when you fight for the same goal things can be different, but with Marc it will all be new, we won’t know each other next year. so it’s difficult to make a comparison,” he concluded.