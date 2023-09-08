The pain was still a lot, but Pecco Bagnaia tried to be stronger. Just 5 days after the terrible accident in Barcelona, ​​in which Brad Binder’s KTM went over his leg after a violent highside, the Ducati rider is back on track today at Misano.

The world champion showed all his character, trying to get around the difficulties and in the end he also managed to show off a good performance, because he finished seventh and in this way gained direct access to Q2 of the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera.

“The performance we had is incredible, considering the situation we are in and how many days have passed since the blow. In the end, the first impact was 24G and the second 23G, so it’s something absolutely incredible. They feel I have to say everyone, but I’m very satisfied and happy, you wouldn’t say it just because I’m very tired. Being in the ten today almost represents a pole position: it was fantastic and I saw many excited people in the garage as well. It was more important for me to do well same as for the result. The important thing is that we started off on the right foot,” said Bagnaia at the end of the day.

When he was then asked how a serious accident like the one in Barcelona could be exorcised, he continued: “Doing so, getting on the bike right away. The first thing you teach a child when he falls off his bike is to get up and pedal again. More or less it’s the same thing. Mentally, I needed to get back on the bike, because the blow was very bloody. Doing it here, with the fans we have here and in this way, was fundamental for me. But above all it was being fast right away “.

He had no major doubts about the sensations he experienced as soon as he entered the track: “Di Bad, honestly. I really didn’t understand how to get on the bike. I always tried to put my foot on the toe, because I usually ride like this, and it hurt. Then I tried to ride leaving it where it was, but I braked at the back and blocked the rear, so I also took a few risks. It all served to find a solution for the afternoon, when I felt better. Theoretically, the hematoma should subside because of the force of gravity. When he drops below the knee, it could be an advantage, but at the moment the main problem is that and the first laps were quite tough”.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

He had already arrived at Misano in 2020 after an injury, the tibia fracture remedied in Brno, but on that occasion he conquered his first podium in MotoGP. This year, however, he won at Mugello having returned from the fracture of the astragalus remedied at Le Mans. But in this case he was talking about a very different situation.

“In 2020 I had 21 days before getting back on the bike. After Le Mans, I got back on the bike after four days at Mugello, but then I had three weeks to recover before the race. Here I only had 5 days and the level of pain it is more intense, even if in theory it should go down sooner. In theory, from India I should be fine. But it was essential to come back immediately, gritting my teeth. I knew we were going to meet this, so we have to accept it and work on it”.

Among other things, not only riding a motorbike today was not easy. Neither was the approach to the home race. Which is why for the moment he prefers not to set goals for tomorrow and Sunday.

“Sleeping was the hardest thing, because I didn’t know how to put myself: the 24Gs I was talking about earlier were all on the coccyx and sleeping with your butt hurting, I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone. It was very complicated just to go body. Otherwise I was quite well when I found the position. I had my guardian angel Dudi (Domitia, girlfriend) who drove me everywhere, but all the people who worked with me gave us a great hand. I would be happy if I left here satisfied with what we achieved. I honestly don’t have a precise goal. At the moment I would say top 5, but what will come, will come”.

Then tomorrow I will try to fight the pain by also resorting to drugs: “We have made a program of painkillers. Today we started with a very soft dosage and tomorrow we will certainly need something stronger. This afternoon I tried something and it helped a bit'”.

Finally, he could not fail to comment on the rumors that are attracting attention this weekend: the possibility that Marc Marquez will ride a Ducati with the colors of Gresini Racing. And it was interesting to discover that the World Championship leader would be open to this scenario: “I’d be happy, because we could have a good fight. If he comes to Ducati he’d be absolutely super fast right from the start. Having a rider like him is always great, so I would be happy”.

Read also: