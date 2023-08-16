MotoGP is back on track this weekend on the Austrian track of the Red Bull Ring, located a few kilometers from the town of Zeltweg. The Austrian Grand Prix marks the halfway point of the 2023 Championship, which will then see two more rounds in Europe and another seven in Asia and Oceania on the calendar, before returning to the Old Continent at the end of November for the usual closing race of the season at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.

After the first 10 appointments of 2023, Francesco Bagnaia is leading the general classification with 4 victories, obtained in the Portuguese, Spanish, Italian and Dutch Grands Prix, 3 Sprint victories and 6 total podiums, including the second place obtained in Great Britain at Silverstone two weeks ago. The reigning World Champion currently has an advantage of 41 lengths over his brand mate Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) who is second, and 47 over the third classified Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team).

“I’m very happy to be racing again in Austria, a track that I really like and on which I managed to get a good win last year. It’s historically a track that favors the characteristics of our bike, but I think this year there will be many riders able to fight for a good result here. At the moment our goal is to be consistent and always try to do our best. I’m confident and can’t wait to start the weekend,” said the leader of the World Cup.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After a difficult weekend at Silverstone, Enea Bastianini arrives in Austria motivated to find the feeling with his Desmosedici GP. On the Zeltweg track, the driver from Rimini obtained pole position last year, setting the circuit record in 1’28″772.

“The last Grand Prix at Silverstone certainly didn’t go as we hoped, but for me it was the first real weekend in which I was able to work at 100%, without physical problems. We have collected important data that we will need to be able to take further steps At the moment, I still haven’t been able to find the right feeling with my Desmosedici GP, so the main objective now is to find the sensations that allow me to be competitive”.