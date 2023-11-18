It has rarely happened to see Pecco Bagnaia as dark-faced as he was after the Lusail Sprint. The Ducati rider was absolutely convinced that he had all it takes to win because, despite fourth place on the grid, his Ducati was behaving exactly as he would have wanted. As soon as the race started, however, he immediately realized that something was wrong: the behavior of his Desmosedici GP changed especially when exiting corners and this prevented him from keeping up with the pace of the best, relegating him to fifth place.

A cold shower, also because at the same time came the success of rival Jorge Martin, who in one fell swoop managed to halve the gap, bringing it to just 7 points. And in this way the certainty of taking the contest to Valencia was also guaranteed. A nice defeat to digest for the reigning world champion, who however seems to have quite clear ideas about what happened.

“We did a great job all weekend, the feeling was very good, but it wasn’t the same in the race. I didn’t feel good and already from the first lap I couldn’t push. It was a shame, because I thought I being able to win the race today, but it wasn’t possible to stay close to the other riders, I lost when exiting corners, because there was a lot of spinning, and it was difficult. I lacked a lot of grip compared to those in front of me”, said Bagnaia .

When he was then asked directly if it was a problem that could be traced back to the tyres, he added: “The only thing different compared to this morning were the tyres, which were new. What came very easily to me this morning, this afternoon didn’t came anymore. For example, I’ve always taken turn 11 straight, but tonight it was no longer possible because I would have risked falling. It’s a shame, but we’ll try to make a step tomorrow and I’m sure it was just a coincidence , just bad luck, and then tomorrow we will return to our potential.”

From a World Championship perspective, it was a match that could have a certain weight, but for Bagnaia the weightier factor is precisely the fact that he didn’t have a say in trying to remedy a situation that doesn’t seem to have depended on him or his team.

“7 points are a lot. But above all, losing 7 points because you go slow, that’s okay. Losing 7 points because something doesn’t work is much worse. It pisses me off more. It’s a shame, because this weekend we were clearly the fastest, but today in the race there was no way to push in the same way.”

And at this point tomorrow’s long race takes on even more weight, which risks becoming the watershed in the title race. Martin made no secret that he considers himself stronger in Valencia and Pecco doesn’t seem to share this thought, but he believes that if things return to normal there is the potential to try to win the race and reopen the gap. As long as today’s unfortunate episode remains unfortunate.

“Tomorrow is certainly a very important race, because we are competing for the World Championship, so it will be important to go fast. I don’t believe so much that he is stronger than me in Valencia. But it is certain that tomorrow’s race will be important, even if it will be enough to bring out the potential we showed all weekend to stay in front and try to win. For me, it’s enough that today’s bad luck was bad luck and that’s it.”

Finally, without dwelling too much on the subject, he also commented on the double contact that occurred between him and the Prima Pramac Racing rider in the early stages of the race: “Yes, we touched each other twice. It’s very nice that it was him who came at me, so that we open up a good situation for tomorrow.”