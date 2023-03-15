Last season Pecco Bagnaia made history by winning his first world title in MotoGP and bringing the world championship back to Ducati after years of fasting. However, he doesn’t seem to want to settle, because the 2023 pre-season started even better than the way 2022 ended. The defending champion dominated the winter tests and enters the championship as the big favorite for the title.

The path to get to the top was decidedly impervious, and to celebrate the triumph, Bagnaia decided to enter the world of digital collections together with VR46 Metaverse and ItaliaNFT. Starting from March 16, in fact, it will be possible to purchase a limited edition of digital collectibles celebrating the title conquered in Valencia last November. There are 6363 pieces in the collection (Pecco’s number is 63) and they will be certified on the Blockchain via NFT (non-fungible-token) and can be purchased using traditional currency (Fiat) or cryptocurrencies.

Those who purchase the celebratory digital collectibles (which can be found on ItalyNFT) will have real benefits which consist of meeting Bagnaia live, receiving personalized video messages, having signed official merchandising and exclusive discounts on #63 products, among others. In addition, all collectibles will allow you to receive another benefit that will be randomly assigned based on five levels of increasing rarity: Uncommon, Common, Bronze, Silver, Gold.

Pecco Bagnaia launches its first celebratory digital collection Photo by: Media VR46

The initiative was born thanks to the collaboration between ItaliaNFT and VR46 metaverse, the company that deals with the development of the VR46 brand in the field of gaming, metaverse and NFT. Pecco Bagnaia states: “Winning the world title was a unique emotion that I want to share fully with my fans. Carrying out a project of this type is something new for me – continues the rider of the VR46 Riders Academy – and I’m very happy to be able to discover it with the support of my fans, sure that it will be a new opportunity to have fun together”.

Achille Minerva and Marco Capria, founders of ItaliaNFT, comment: “In addition to being the number 1 in the MotoGP, Pecco Bagnaia is also an Italian icon in the world who perfectly meets our ideal of excellence. The first digital collection not only celebrates the pilot and his sporting exploits but the bond with his fans who, precisely through the collectibles, can really get close to the champion”.

For VR46 Metaverse, an Italian company part of the VR46 group, is the debut project together with the new world champion: “The goal of this collaboration with Pecco is to let its fan base discover new ways to be close to their idol,” says Jean Claude Ghinozzi, CEO of VR46 Metaverse. “We want to go beyond simple interaction on social media and bring the rider and fans even closer together, integrating the digital world and the real world thanks to the technological potential of Web3”.