The 2024 MotoGP World Championship continues its rollercoaster ride. If you look at the last four weekends, it almost seems that Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin are competing not to win it, because it is above all the mistakes of others that shift the balance. This time it was “Martinator” who committed a heavy one, who after a monstrous pole position seemed to be the very favorite for the Sprint, but instead he crashed during the first lap, giving the reigning world champion the chance to win his fifth short race of the seasonal Saturday and to halve the gap to just 12 points.

In fact, as soon as he arrived at parc fermé, the Ducati rider underlined the importance of today’s result: “Everyone knows how important it was to earn points today and thanks to Jorge’s mistake we got closer in the standings. It wasn’t an ideal weekend, because at the beginning I struggled a little, but this morning I started to learn a lot of things to be fast here. Now let’s enjoy the evening, but we’re already thinking about tomorrow, because we know it will be tough.”

This does not mean, however, that the race was easy for him, because first Marco Bezzecchi, then Marc Marquez and finally Enea Bastianini were glued to the tail of his Desmosedici GP. However, the Piedmontese never gave up the lead until the checkered flag, paying attention to T4, the section of the track where Martin fell, which was particularly treacherous for him, as he explained to Sky Sport MotoGP.

“I want to stay ahead and avoid any kind of problem in this period, but Enea has been really strong all weekend. It’s a shame because he’s similar to me in the first three sectors, but he’s stronger in the last, which is the one where I’m struggling. Plus, when I saw Martin fall at turn 16 I stopped pushing at that point, because we were really at the limit up front.”

“But in general today the conditions were really at the limit, because 63 degrees on the asphalt is something we have never experienced this season, but I don’t think in the previous ones either, so we reach a point where the rear tyre, which is extremely performing, puts the front one in crisis. So today it was really difficult, but I knew about this handicap, so I pushed very hard in the first three sectors and kept a bit of margin in the last to manage a little, but I’m happy.”

One of the keys to the success was also the excellent start he showed today, something he hadn’t managed for a few races, but what was especially impressive was the double overtaking on the outside of turn 1 against Bezzecchi and Pedro Acosta: “I finally managed to get a good start, which had been the last time I had managed to do so. I braked very hard, because I knew that if I had Acosta in front, Martin would go away, so I tried to take Turn 1 as hard as I could”.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo credit: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

But no less was the work done with his team to straighten out a weekend that had certainly not started off on the right foot: “Unfortunately yesterday we couldn’t work, because I couldn’t make anything work. Whatever we tried didn’t work, but because we really had a basic problem, in the morning we made a good step forward: on the second outing I managed to remove six tenths with the same tires and I felt much better, so I knew I could be ready. Then in qualifying it happened a mess, because we couldn’t do two laps in a row due to the yellow flags. In any case, we know that Jorge and Enea are very strong, but we managed to improve a lot and tomorrow we will certainly be able to take another step by continuing in the direction we are going. we took today. But we’ll see, because the conditions are quite extreme at the moment.”

On Friday he had struggled particularly with the medium rear tyre, but tomorrow the choice seems to go in that direction: “In my opinion the soft cannot do the long race, but above all I have to think about overtaking my main rival. I think that tomorrow we will race on the medium, also because at the end of today’s Sprint there was no longer too much rubber on the soft”.

Finally, it was pointed out to him that he and Martin have achieved the same number of successes in the Sprints, five, but that having won seven long races against just two of the Madrid native still keeps him behind in the standings. He was then asked if in his opinion there wasn’t something to review in a scoring system in which errors seem to weigh more than successes.

“In the end, when you score seven zeros, it can be okay. Jorge was better and perhaps he also had less bad luck in terms of contacts in the race which caused him to lose some races. Up to now he has been better, even if today he has made another mistake. In the end, however, we are still 7-4, so there is still a bit of margin. In any case we are back to 12 points, tomorrow it will be almost impossible to recover that many, because I don’t think he will do it twice same mistake. However, the score has been the same for years, even if everything has changed with the introduction of Sprint. Perhaps we can think of doing something different for Sprint, but in my opinion this is right”, he concluded.