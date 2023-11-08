The Ducati Lenovo Team is ready to return to the track in Malaysia to face the first round of the last triple trip of the 2023 season. After Sepang, in fact, only two more Grands Prix will remain: the Qatar GP and the Valencian Community GP, scheduled for two subsequent weekends.

Last year in Sepang Francesco Bagnaia was the protagonist of a great performance, obtaining a victory which then guaranteed him a large margin over Quartararo for the following GP in Valencia, in which the Piedmontese rider later became world champion. This year too, Bagnaia arrives in Malaysia as the world championship leader, with a 13-point advantage over his teammate Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing Team).

“I am very happy to return to racing in Sepang! It is one of my favorite tracks where I have achieved important results in the past. In the last Thai GP, especially in the race on Sunday, we managed to rediscover the speed and the right sensations that allow me to be competitive and that I’m confident I’ll find again here straight away. In fact, it will be essential to get back to being strong in qualifying too to be able to start from the front in the race. The weather will, as always, be an unknown, but it doesn’t worry me,” said Bagnaia.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

In 2022 Enea Bastianini was also among the great protagonists of the Malaysian GP. Together with his current teammate, the driver from Rimini had in fact started a close duel for the victory. Enea, fresh from a difficult weekend in Thailand, therefore hopes to be able to redeem himself in Sepang, on a track that has always seen him be competitive in the past.

“The weekend in Thailand was very difficult, but Sunday’s race helped us gather other important information which I hope will help me take another step forward compared to the last races. Sepang is a track where I have been very competitive in passed and I hope I can be fast again this year. Let’s hope the weather isn’t too unstable and allows us to make good use of all the sessions to arrive at the race well prepared”, added Bastianini.

In addition to the two riders from the Ducati Lenovo Team, Alvaro Bautista will also take to the track on the Sepang International Circuit who, after reconfirming himself as World Superbike Champion two weeks ago in Portimão, will take part in the GP as a wildcard for the Aruba.it Racing team.