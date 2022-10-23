One could almost speak of mission accomplished, given that Pecco Bagnaia could not have done more than this. The victory in Sepang, the seventh of the season, was not enough to close the accounts in Malaysia, but now the company is really one step away. If the World Championship is still open, it is only because Fabio Quartararo in turn pulled out his claws and won a third place that still gives him a very small hope in view of Valencia.

As he had done this weekend, with two crashes and a complicated qualifying ended in ninth place, the Ducati rider was really good at racing without bandaging his head and taking home a success that will allow him to go to the last race of the season with the knowledge that just two 2 points are enough for him, therefore a 14th place, to celebrate. With his rival who is forced to win to turn the tide of the championship.

A victory that was built in the very first meters, with a start that took him from the third row to the second position of the first corner: “I think I’ve never made such a good start in my life. Today was truly incredible, but also the braking at turn 1. I had a bit prepared for it, I must admit, and it went well “, Bagnaia told Sky Sport MotoGP HD.

In the early stages he had to chase the poleman Jorge Martin, but then he asked too much of his Ducati and crashed after seven laps, giving him a leadership that he then managed very well.

“When Martin got in front, I tried to follow him for two laps, but I felt that I was putting too much strain on the rear tire, so I calmed down a bit. Today the race pace couldn’t be as fast as Jorge was setting, it had to be. manage more for the heat. Then in fact he made a mistake. “

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Then it was a struggle of nerves with the future teammate Enea Bastianini, who in the middle of the race also tried to overcome him, but in the end he had to bow to the superiority of the World Championship leader, who needed this result too much.

“We did what we had to do: win. It wasn’t easy, because Enea was really strong as always. He always manages to make a difference in the fast corners from mid-race onwards. I was struggling a little there, but I had more traction in slow corners. And it’s something that helped me in overtaking. Then I think I deserved it in the last phase of the race. “

In a race that required speed, but also management skills, the leader of the World Championship is not surprised that it was him, Bastianini and Quartararo, who at this moment believe to be the excellence of MotoGP, to emerge.

“I knew from yesterday that I should have attacked immediately. It was the thing that allowed me to be so far ahead at the end. It wasn’t easy, because the first laps I had a bit of the specter of a mistake. By the way. , I was about to commit one when I was very close to Enea at turn 7 and I went a bit wide on the curb, but it went well “.

“Perhaps it is one of the most beautiful and significant victories, because now we have 23 points of margin. Fabio was also incredible, but he had been strong all weekend. I think today we deserve to be first and second in the championship”, he added. .

Pecco’s race then takes on even more value if one thinks of the mistakes he had made in recent days, which however did not affect his clarity or his speed at this key moment of the season.

“I went in progression, as the petrol dropped, I was able to brake harder and harder. Especially at turn 1 I did some great sweeps, reaching the steering stop. But when I know the reason for my falls, it is always easier to find the feeling, as in this case. It is when I don’t know why I crashed that I find it harder to get back to going fast afterwards “, he concluded.