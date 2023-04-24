If the last two Grands Prix are an example, the tactic hasn’t gone badly for those hoping to question the reigning champion’s theoretical dominance. After the double in Portugal, where he won both the Sprint and the conventional race, Bagnaia crashed the following Sunday in Argentina, while he was in second place chasing Marco Bezzecchi. Two weeks later, the trigger was even more serious, when he crashed in Austin while leading the pack trying to overtake Alex Rins, winner in the United States.

Heading into the fourth round of the calendar at Jerez this weekend, the Ducati project leader is second in the standings, 11 points behind leader Bezzecchi and has a margin of six over Rins in third. Bagnaia took the first of seven victories at the Andalusian circuit last season, when he also took his maiden crown in the premier class, despite the 91-point gap he had to make up on Fabio Quartararo.

This display of power was further reinforced in pre-season when the Desmosedici GP dominated testing, with Bagnaia being the more consistent rider. Between this, and the theoretical tranquility that the title should have brought him, the rest of the starting grid is pointing to the Turin-born rider as a point of reference, which the Ducati rider believes is basically a premeditated plan.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It seems that if I don’t win the championship again it will be a disaster. But I think what they are saying is a strategy of my rivals,” Bagnaia told Motorsport.com. In Austin, after his crash, the number 1 has come to recognize that the bike that the Borgo Panigale brand has designed for 2023 is so competitive that it makes him feel “unbeatable”, a circumstance that leads him to push harder than necessary for the stability it transmits.

“It’s the best Ducati I’ve ever ridden. Last year’s bike lacked some things that were corrected with the new one. There are many of us who can win with this bike, so we’ll see what happens. In any case, the atmosphere that you breathe between us is fantastic”, said Bagnaia, who could not count on Enea Bastianini, his teammate, injured in Portimao and absent in the following two races.