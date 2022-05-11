The official Ducati team unlocked two weeks ago in Jerez where Francesco Bagnaia managed to bend Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha without the latter being knocked out by the compartmental syndrome manifested in the 2021 edition when El Diablo seemed to be heading towards success.

The ‘Bugatti’ of Le Mans for a few seasons is Ducati territory and the fact that the last two editions were wet was not such a determining factor in defining the final result. The hope of Francesco Bagnaia is to repeat the success of Jerez, while Jack Miller to impress his name again in the roll of honor after having done so in the 2021 edition. Here are their statements in view of the weekend in France.

Francesco Bagnaia: “This week off has certainly helped me to recover and let my shoulder rest after the two consecutive Grands Prix in Portimão and Jerez, which were very demanding. We arrive in France, on a track that in general I like a lot and where I always enjoy driving, but it is certainly also not an easy track, where we struggled a bit in the dry last year. Compared to last season, this year the weather should be better: no rain is expected and temperatures also seem to be higher. Our goal is to continue the excellent work done in Jerez and to be competitive and fast here in France too ”.

Jack Miller: “I am happy to be back racing in France, where I certainly have good memories after the victory obtained last year. I really love the Le Mans track and I feel I can be competitive again this year with the Desmosedici GP-22. The weather forecast for this weekend is good, but the weather in this region always tends to be quite unpredictable. In any case, I am ready to face the weekend in any condition with the aim of obtaining another good result on Sunday in the race ”.