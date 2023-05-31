“A red cloud envelops the world”, Guido Meda cried with emotion last November, when Pecco Bagnaia crossed the finish line of the Valencia Grand Prix to become MotoGP world champion. Now that red cloud flies onto the big screen, from June 21 in cinemas “Elemental” will be available, the new animated film produced by Disney-Pixar, in which Pecco appears with a cameo.

Bagnaia ventured into dubbing, playing himself with a cameo of a character who represents an element of air, called “Nuvola Rossa” in the Italian version to pay homage to the reigning world champion. The element of air is only one of the four represented in “Elemental”, the feature film set in Element City, a place inhabited by the 4 essential elements: fire, water, earth and air. The protagonist is Ember, a strong and brilliant woman who befriends Wade, a hypersensitive and witty boy. The bond between the two ends up bringing down the certainties of the world in which they live, knocking down several points of reference.

I’m sorry Bagnaia Photo by: Francesco Bagnaia

The animated film is directed by Peter Sohn (“Arlo’s Journey” and for the short “Partly Cloudy”) and produced by Denise Ream, who also worked on “Arlo’s Journey” and “Cars 2”. The latter is one of the Disney feature films that has collected the most cameos from the world of motorsport: in the first film, Michael Schumacher doubles the Ferrari F430, which appears at the end and which the seven-time world champion has doubled in every version released. The forklift, Guido, is instead voiced by Alex Zanardi in the Italian version and Ivan Capelli gave the voice to one of the reporters of the film, also in the Italian version.

Here is also Lewis Hamilton ready to lend his voice to a McLaren MP4-12C, featured in “Cars 2”. The seven-time world champion dubbed both the original and the Italian versions. In “Cars 3” he also voiced the on-board computer and digital assistant, which in the German version has the voice of Sebastian Vettel and in the Spanish one has the voice of Fernando Alonso. The two current Ferrari bearers were no less: Charles Leclerc in fact had a cameo in the Italian version of “Lightyear – the true story of Buzz”, while Carlos Sainz lent his voice for the Spanish version.