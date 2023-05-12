To detach the pass for tomorrow morning’s Q2 he had to wait for the last moment of FP2, right under the checkered flag, but in reality Pecco Bagnaia doesn’t consider himself in as much trouble as it might seem from the outside at the end of the first day of practice of the MotoGP French Grand Prix.

The Ducati rider is ninth in the cumulative standings, but in the morning he gave the feeling that he could be the best equipped of all in terms of pace. Then suddenly his Desmosedici GP changed its face, starting to make life difficult for him. Fortunately for him, however, the problem wasn’t with his bike, but with the rear tire that he had used for the time attack in FP1 and which he had then taken to the start of FP2. Even if it took almost a turn to figure it out, having done it made the World Championship leader breathe a sigh of relief.

“The last run helped me a lot to be calm, because before that I was quite worried. This morning everything went great, but then from the time attack onwards everything was difficult. I thought it was only because I hadn’t prepared the rear tire enough and that it wasn’t ready yet, but then in the afternoon I restarted with the same tire and I couldn’t do the things I wanted, I went long. I also lost a lot in acceleration, because there was a lot of spin,” said Bagnaia at the end of the day.

“As soon as we put on a new tire, everything went back to being perfect. I wasn’t able to be as fast as I would have liked because I had lost feeling, but the time attack run is the only one in which I felt great again on my bike in the FP2. In the end it was just a tire that didn’t go as it should, but I lost almost 50 minutes of the session. For this reason we are quite sure that tomorrow will be better and I’m happy to be in the top 10,” he added.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Also in the last race, in Spain, he had experienced a complicated Friday, but the world champion reiterated that the reasons are not the same: “The situation here is very different compared to Jerez. In Spain, I was really struggling to ride. Here instead the feeling was perfect this morning and in the last run, because I could push and do whatever I wanted. It was just a rear grip problem, but I think it was due to a tire that didn’t perform as well as I would have liked.”

Inevitably, he was also called upon to comment on the behavior of the returning Marc Marquez, who forced him to give up a time attack in FP2 to avoid giving him a slipstream that the Honda rider sought with some insistence.

“In Malaysia last year he was doing the same thing, but then I crashed and he got onto the front row by himself. It’s Marc Marquez, we all know Marc Marquez’s speed, so it’s a strategy I don’t agree with. I’m really different, I want to be alone in qualifying or when I do the time attack. He has his own strategy and he’s taking it to another level in my opinion: when you close, he stays there. If you stop with your feet on the ground , he does the same thing. It’s an even more advanced strategy of attacking than before.”

Then when asked if he thinks it’s something the #93 tries to do even to annoy his opponents, he added: “I don’t know what the reason is, but he sticks to those who know they have to set a time for strength to stay in the ten and take advantage of that”.