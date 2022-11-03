23 points of advantage are certainly many, but those two who are missing can always leave some small glimmers of apprehension. Precisely for this reason, Pecco Bagnaia wants to face the last round of the season in Valencia, the one that could make him for the first time MotoGP world champion in his career, without loss of tension or concentration.

The beautiful victory two weeks ago in Malaysia really brought him one step away from the challenge, because only a victory by rival Fabio Quartararo and a concomitant black Sunday could prevent him from celebrating on Sunday evening. However, the Ducati rider seemed rather cautious in the press conference that opened the weekend of the Valencian Community Grand Prix.

“Honestly, I am no longer relaxed, because there is still a chance for Fabio. We have to keep pushing. It will certainly be important to be smart and awake this weekend. It is true that we are in a better position than him, but we have to finish there. ‘work, therefore maximum concentration. I will try to focus on my work to complete it in the best possible way “, said a prudent Bagnaia, despite the hat-trick signed by the Ducati in the past season.

“Without a doubt, this track is pretty good for us. This year’s bike is really very competitive and rideable. In this sense we have made an improvement compared to last year, but we know that in MotoGP there can be surprises and it can something always happens. Our main objective will be to work as always, trying to be competitive and maybe fight for the top position if there is a chance, “he added.

The World Cup leader then went on to retrace the great comeback that characterized the second part of his season, taking him from -91 at Sachsenring to this match point. An ascent that began with four consecutive victories, and also continued with the crash that had complicated things again in Japan, from which however he got up with the two podiums in Thailand and Australia and with the success of Sepang.

“There were ups and downs, especially in the first part of the season. I was competitive even when I crashed, but I made mistakes. I tried to analyze why I crashed and this helped me to better understand each situation. certainly too ambitious, but I had two fortunes: the first is that I didn’t touch Fabio too and the second is that he didn’t have the opportunity to earn many points for my crash. “

“But I knew that it would be important to be competitive even in conditions in which I had struggled, like in Thailand in the wet. In Australia I tried to do my best, but on the last lap it was too risky to fight for the win. In Malaysia I wanted to collect the maximum amount of points possible, to try to arrive here more relaxed. My goal was to win, but Enea put a lot of pressure on me. He forced a lot to beat me, but in the last laps I was really fast, so I managed to win myself and it was crucial to get there well in this race “.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In spite of those who believe that the victory in Malaysia was given to him by Enea Bastianini, the Ducati rider admitted that he had to risk the most to get it, with a thrill at turn 8, but that for him it was essential to get to the last. race with as many points of advantage as possible.

“At that moment of the race Enea was pushing, but I was stronger than him in braking and I didn’t expect him to brake so soon. I almost touched him at the corner entry, so I decided to go a little wide. But I accepted that risk. to win the race, because I knew that Aeneas would not give me the victory, so even after passing him it was very important to push in order not to offer him any opportunities. 23 points advantage “.

His rival has admitted that he will try to play all his cards, having nothing more to lose. A situation similar to that in which Pecco found himself after Germany, which however favored his maturity in the second half of the season.

“I was sure that my potential was greater than that of an extra. By the time I realized it, everything went better. I started to work better on the weekends, preparing myself with the tires used for the race. I was in a bad situation after Sachsenring, but race after race we got closer and closer. “

“Then I made a mistake in Japan, but totally different from those in Germany or Le Mans, so it didn’t affect me too much. I think this year was the one in which I learned the most: to be calmer and to work better. during the race weekend. Without a doubt, it was a great comeback and I am very proud of my team for what we have done so far, but now we have to finish the job. “

This weekend, he will be supported by someone who knows about the World Cup, his “teacher” Valentino Rossi: “It’s a great thing and it can be a great help to have Vale with us. He won’t be here just for me. but for all the guys in the Academy. He knows this situation very well and he knows how I feel right now. He will be on track and will help me like a real coach. I think he will be of great help to me. “

Today the Piedmontese also gave a funny curtain, because he and his Yamaha rival were called to make a photo shoot with the world champion trophy, but Bagnaia tried in every way not to touch it. And he had no problem in revealing the reason: “I’m Italian, I’m superstitious (laughs). There aren’t many riders who can say they have their name on this trophy, so you have to have enormous respect”.

Then it was the turn to talk about the first meeting on the track with Fabio: “It was in 2015, in Qatar in Moto3. It was Fabio’s first race and for me it was the first opportunity to get on the podium. On the last lap we were second and third, or third and fourth, he was on the inside and we touched each other, so in the end I found myself eighth. It happened to touch us also in the duels we did afterwards, but they have always been good battles, correct ” .

But also to recognize what are the qualities he envies his rival: “I think Fabio is one of the greatest strikers in MotoGP, but his mental strength is also truly remarkable. He demonstrated it in Austria or Malaysia, in those moments he is It was incredible, because it was pretty clear that the Ducati was faster. It is true that I made mistakes, but the championship is still open even though he had a lower bike than ours. I think his mental strength was remarkable. because it would have been easy to lose confidence. This shows that he is very competitive and very strong mentally. “