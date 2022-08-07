It is said that the victories are all worth 25 points. In the rankings this is indeed the case, because math is not an opinion, but there are some successes that have more weight than others. And certainly the one conquered at Silverstone by Pecco Bagnaia is one of these. The Ducati rider needed to close the vicious circle that had always seen him fail after a triumph, but above all Fabio Quartararo’s long lap penalty made the British Grand Prix a great opportunity to further shorten the ranking.

Yet the weekend was not easy for the vice-world champion, who was unable to find the feeling with the Desmosedici GP he had before the summer break. He struggled to get directly into Q2, in qualifying he had to settle for fifth place, but he didn’t lose heart, thanks to the help of his entire team, but not only.

From home, champions of the caliber of Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner have “watched” him, who motivated him and allowed him to make the right choices to reach a success, the fourth season, which is also worth -49 in the World Championship, with 42 points recovered in Quartararo in the last two races.

“It wasn’t easy, because we struggled all weekend with the exception of FP1. FP2 also went quite well, but I was still out of the top 10. Even yesterday I was struggling with grip in general, both front than back, then this morning I found an advantage to put the hard tire behind. Unfortunately I liked the soft front tire more at the riding level, but I destroyed it, so we were forced to run with the average “, said Bagnaia once arrived at the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP HD.

“I knew that I had to be very careful with the rear tire at the beginning and not throw it away, so I couldn’t exaggerate. The only moment I could recover was the braking, because when exiting the corners I was losing enough from the others and I’m really very happy . I put it among my best victories because we were really suffering “.

“I made use of everyone’s help, and I have to thank Valentino above all, because he was very close to me by dint of voice messages this weekend. On Friday I asked him if there was anything that had helped him to be faster here: it wasn’t easy. answer, but as usual he managed to give me a great hand. This morning Stoner also sent me a message and I really appreciated it. Having two riders of this caliber who helped me is a great advantage. Even Carlo, my trainer , he sends me those messages of a few lines but they load me up “, he explained.

In the first part of the race he seemed very cautious, even if in any case he was never the fastest on the track and this probably adds further value to his feat. He was then asked if Rossi’s advice was related to strategy, but Pecco revealed that they were more related to tires.

“Usually the first laps are my strong point, but today when I got to the last corner I felt it starting away. However there wasn’t a lap in which I held back, I did the whole race at the 100%, because I didn’t have the possibility to manage. At Assen I could afford it, but here I had to go ‘all-in’ the whole race. I knew it would be very important to win, but I had mentally accepted the fact that I could not succeed. eventually, so I was calm on this aspect. Valentino was very lucid in advising me which tire would go better for the race in his opinion. “

But the thanks didn’t stop there: “This morning Marini and Bezzecchi also helped me, in a special meeting we had in their garage about the feeling they had yesterday with the hard tire. That was also important, I held on really everything “, he concluded.