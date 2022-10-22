It was not an easy Saturday for Pecco Bagnaia at Sepang, although the biggest help probably came from his rivals in the title race, who in turn had a complicated day, so they will even start the Malaysian Grand Prix. behind his back.

The leader of the world standings tomorrow will field his Ducati in ninth position, but it was a day in which really everything happened to him. The weather had given him the chance to try to re-enter FP3, but on his way he found the obstacle of Franco Morbidelli who was slow in trajectory and ruined his lap, eventually ending up being penalized. This made him nervous and misled, with a crash between Turn 7 and Turn 8 that forced him to go through Q1.

In qualifying, after gaining access to Q2, he exaggerated in the decisive lap and slipped at turn 4. An error that thwarted a potential from the front row, relegating him to third, but with the awareness of being rather well placed in perspective competition.

“Today the only good thing was FP4, because I was able to be really consistent with a very used tire. Unfortunately I tried to do everything to ruin the day: this morning I was too nervous about what had happened with Morbidelli, so then I fell. After an hour I thought it was something that happens, but I am human and I start to feel the pressure, so I was agitated in the heat. I think it is also normal, “said Bagnaia at the end of the day.

“In qualifying, on the other hand, I was not smart enough to understand that I had the speed to stay on the front row without forcing too much. I was motivated because I had seen that I had a good margin at T1, so I pushed at the entrance of turn 4 and I lost the This was the biggest mistake. Here, however, we are not in Japan, there are more chances of overtaking and our engine will help us do that, “he added.

If nothing else, his rivals have gone even worse: Aleix Espargaro has also suffered a crash and will therefore field his Aprilia immediately behind him, in tenth position. Fabio Quartararo, on the other hand, broke a finger on his left hand in a crash in FP4 and then didn’t go beyond 12th place in qualifying. So, there seems to be a chance to at least try to add a few points to his advantage.

“Fabio broke his finger in the FP4 accident and I must say that I am sorry for him, because he does not deserve it at this moment of the season. As for Aleix, it seems to me that he has struggled since the beginning of the weekend. he crashed trying to keep Martin’s trail and maybe he would have passed me if he had finished the lap. It was a difficult day for all three, but I think we are in good shape for the race. “

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Closing the games tomorrow, even if there is the possibility, is not an obsession, however: “I will try to do my best. If there is the possibility of closing the World Cup tomorrow, I will be happy to do so. But it would be wrong for me to think. just that. If I were to gain a few points, that would be fine, because I would arrive in Valencia with a little pressure, but also with a good margin. Tomorrow I will have to be smart. “

In front of him there are four Ducatis on the grid and for the first time Pecco has also opened up the possibility of some team play. But in the penultimate race it would be a reasoning that would absolutely fit.

“I think if they have a chance to win, they will try. But it has been like that all year. Maybe tomorrow could be the day to see some team orders, but let’s see. It will be important to stay ahead but, as I said, we will have to also be very intelligent. “

Between him and his companion of the VR46 Riders Academy Morbidelli everything is already clear, even if they have not yet spoken directly. Of the two, Bagnaia seems more irritated by the fact that there are so many pilots now looking for his time attack hook.

“He just apologized and I replied that this kind of thing can happen. Before I think I reacted in an exaggerated way, because I was angry, but also because I had found several riders waiting for me like in Moto3. In qualifying I think I had seven bikes behind me. I know there are no rules about it, but I think it’s starting to be a bit too much. “

For tomorrow the weather forecast is not yet clear, so the Ducati rider preferred not to express preferences between dry and wet: “We have to be ready in both conditions. I don’t mean that I prefer dry or wet, I think both conditions may be good for us “, he concluded.