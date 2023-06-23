The Assen weekend had started uphill for Pecco Bagnaia, but the World Championship leader managed to patch it up. In the first free practice session, the Ducati rider had to deal with a very unstable and nervous Desmosedici GP, so he decided to give up the time attack to work on set-up, finishing only in 12th position.

However, the changes that the technicians from the Borgo Panigale manufacturer made between the two sessions paid off and in FP2 Pecco found the right sensations again. In fact, his pace was in line with that of the best and even when it was time to go and find the time he managed to finish fourth, a couple of tenths behind the ruler of the day, his friend Marco Bezzecchi.

“I haven’t been this angry with my bike for a long time. I didn’t feel well and I couldn’t do anything this morning. The bike was too nervous, so I stopped before the session was over, because it was almost dangerous to ride like this”, explained Bagnaia, who however was then able to breathe a big sigh of relief.

“I’m happy that we managed to take a big step forward, we improved a lot and at the end of the pace we were fast with the average pace. The time attack also came out quite well, even if we didn’t do a sublime lap. I’m happy anyway, in the end I feel good and I’m back to having good sensations,” he added.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When he was then asked what the problem was more specifically and how he had worked with his team to solve it, he continued: “I started with last year’s base, but they are different bikes and it didn’t work, even though I thought to be able to find myself better. I didn’t feel enough load on the tires, so the bike was really nervous and as I got up a bit it started to shake really a lot. We had to find a way to put some weight on the front and in the end we succeeded “.

Bezzecchi was the reference today, but the world champion doesn’t think he’s too far off: “I think I’m very fast in pace, but in the time attack he had something more, so he was very good. In the end, the most What’s important on Friday is to be in the ten and work. But we’re in very good terms of pace and there’s room for improvement, because the track has less grip than last year, so I think he could progress.”

Yesterday there was a meeting between the manufacturers to decide whether to change the format of the weekend with immediate effect, making sure that only FP2 decides access to Q2. In order not to wait for 2024, unanimity would have been needed, but the curious thing is that it was Ducati that opposed it, despite Pecco being one of the promoters of this solution.

“Even if the format won’t change, maybe I’ll continue working like this, because I prefer not to do the time attack on Friday morning. I think it’s more important to continue working with used tires to understand when the drop comes and what can be improved. Obviously , if there’s a risk of rain in the afternoon, we’ll do the time attack, but otherwise it helps me a lot more to work like this”.

