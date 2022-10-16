It was June 19th of this year and all seemed lost. At the Sachsenring, Pecco Bagnaia had finished wheels in the air while Fabio Quartararo was going to hit his third win of the season, reaching +91 from the Ducati rider. After less than four months and eight races, the world has turned upside down and not just because this weekend we were racing in Australia.

Thanks to third place at Phillip Island and the simultaneous fall of his Yamaha rival, the Piedmontese rider took the lead in the World Championship for the first time this season, with a margin of 14 points. In this way he has completed a truly historic comeback, because we are talking about 105 recovered lengths, and that is even worth a match point in a week in Malaysia.

“I’m happy for the standings, not too happy for the race, because a victory is always a victory. I’m very happy, because at the moment being first in the championship is very important, but I don’t want to gloat again,” Bagnaia told the fans. microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP HD, after having seen the success of Alex Rins escaping the last lap and stealing second place from Marc Marquez.

It was the drop in the front tire that prevented him from taking home what would have been his seventh win of the season, but also his head: the Ducati wall had in fact given him the indication of Quartararo’s retirement, so Pecco knew he could not allow any mistake today.

“We decided to run with the medium tire on the front, because I didn’t have a good feeling with the hard tire and I couldn’t warm it up. In the last six laps, however, it was really destroyed, I couldn’t turn the bike anymore and I lost a lot in the distance. . I knew the other two would attack me, so I tried to stay as far ahead as possible. “

“My race, however, changed a lot when I read on the table that Fabio was out. At that moment there I also accepted a podium as a result. Up to that moment the goal was to win and I wanted to get there, but I didn’t want to take risks. because I’ve already made too many mistakes this year and it was important to get points. “

Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati team podium Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Regarding the possibility of going to close the games in Sepang, he was very cautious: “I want to remain calm and think about working in the next race as we did in this one. I want to race without thinking about the championship, just do it in an intelligent way. the main objective is to have some good races, then we’ll see what happens. “

Among other things, the Australian weekend hadn’t started well for him, who had struggled to be competitive and consistent in the first free practice sessions. Once again, however, the work done with his team allowed him to find the right path and very heavy points in the title race.

“We were finally able to put some load on the front tire. Now I can tell, since the weekend is over. With my riding style or with my setting, the wind always took me very wide and I couldn’t close the lines. Finally in FP4 we found a small change which, however, gave a lot, because having the front tire stuck to the ground here makes a lot of difference in points like Turn 3 and Turn 8 “.

“Up until that moment I was fast, but not fast enough to top 5. With this change we were able to be faster, but we also went to eat more of the front tire, so it was a positive balance, but it gave me a a bit precluded the possibility of attacking in the last laps. In any case, that’s okay “.

After a long time, a group race was revised, but this was due to the fact that tire management was the master, forcing everyone to wait for the right moment to attack to avoid being in full crisis at the end.

“There were moments when I told myself I would try to push, but then I knew I would pay for it. For example, Martin had the pace, but in the first laps he pushed a lot and lost some grip. The same thing happened to me, because I destroyed the front tire on the left side despite trying to take care of it. “

“It was a race of total management and it hadn’t happened for a long time. Today the group was very large for this reason. I didn’t expect such a slow pace, I thought I could go faster, but I wouldn’t have finished the race if I did. I had done “.

Finally, he revealed what were the difficulties that had cost him some positions at the start: “I had some difficulties in engaging the front lowering device, but I was very concentrated, so I didn’t think too much about it and tried to recover immediately, in fact I was already third at the end of the first lap “.