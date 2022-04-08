Last Sunday’s smile at Termas de Rio Hondo was repeated again today in Austin for Pecco Bagnaia. The first day of testing for the American Grand Prix ended with the ninth place for the Ducati rider, but the feeling found in the race in Argentina remained intact. And this is more important than the mistake he made when he tried the time attack. Because the pretty clear feeling is that there is the potential to do something important.

“I’m happy with how it went today. We finally started a weekend normally, using a setting very similar to that of Termas and thinking only of improving myself on this track, so then we had a very good FP2. We did a great performance. I work with used tires, then I made a mistake at turn 11 when we mounted the new one, but the feeling is great even if I’m only ninth, “said Bagnaia at the end of the day.

Regarding the goals for the weekend, for now he is not unbalanced and prefers to think step by step: “The way we started, you can see quite clearly that our bike is working well. In FP2 I concentrated a lot on the pace and I think we are in good shape. well. The goal will certainly be to enter Q2 directly and then try to stay in the first two rows. “

“The race here is very long and tough for the tires, so it will be very important to work in that direction in tomorrow’s FP4, so that we can manage them in the race and have as much as possible in the final laps,” he added.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, when asked who he sees as favorites, he insisted a lot on the competitiveness shown by the Reds: “The Ducatis were fast, but also the Suzukis. Vinales was also strong today, then obviously there is Marquez to consider, because this is his track. But at the moment I see ours very strong, so we have to continue like this. The sensations are similar to those of the October race, but now without the bumps everything is easier “.

Finally, he explained how important it was for him to find “normality” after several really anomalous weekends: “We had to rearrange all things a little bit, but in the end I’m happy to be in the fourth race having found this feeling. This certainly helps us. to be more prepared, without the need to go in search of something more. It benefits us in terms of feeling and use of the tires “.