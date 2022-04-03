Before leaving for Argentina, Pecco Bagnaia he had spoken of the Termas de Rio Hondo weekend as one that should have brought about a turning point in his season. It is clear that those aiming to win the title cannot jump for joy for a fifth place. But given the way the championship had turned out, with just one point collected in two races, and the weekend, the Ducati rider probably couldn’t have hoped for a better finish.

Surely the Ducati rider is one of those who have suffered most from the weekend shortened to two days due to the delay of the cargo with the teams’ material, since he usually takes a little longer than his opponents to find the right place. Working in a hurry, without finding the right feeling, made him lose his head on Saturday, relegating him to 13th place on the starting grid.

This morning, however, he took advantage of the warm-up extended to 40 minutes to find the right way to improve his Desmosedici GP on the dips, finally finding that feeling on the front that was missing from the last races of 2021. In this way he then climbed up to the fifth position, showing a race pace that perhaps would have led him to fight for something more important if he hadn’t started so far behind.

“We did a great job this morning in the Warm-Up. I found the feeling with the front of last year. In part I had already done it in Mandalika too, but today I was finally able to do everything I wanted with the front of the bike. I could brake and insert it hard and the bike helped me to do these things, “said Bagnaia.

“I really needed a race like this. It is true that I was starting far behind, but it was only my fault and I have already apologized to the team, because they had worked very hard and I only started back because I was nervous yesterday. Today. but we used the 40-minute warm-up to improve and we made up a lot of positions, so I’m happy because, as I said before, I needed a race like this “, he added.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yesterday Jorge Martin explained that he went back to using a 2021 setting to find the confidence that today allowed him to place second. Pecco instead took another path to find himself: “The situation was very similar to last year’s Austin with the bumps, so this morning we took a similar path, which improved my feeling and my pace. starting with this bike from FP2, I think I would have certainly done a better race, because I had a good feeling even if it was not easy to overtake “.

In seven days we are racing again in Austin and Pecco seems willing to treasure what he experienced in these two very intense days in Argentina: “I would like this weekend to serve me as a lesson. Today I have found calm, but I would like to understand what it is. happened yesterday, to prevent it from happening again. However I am convinced that after today’s race I will be able to be competitive in America as well. We were also competitive last year, but I think we could be even more competitive this time. it will be to remain calm and start from what we did today “.

Then when he was asked what exactly had made him lose his temper yesterday, he added: “I got nervous because I kept pushing, but the feeling didn’t come. Then when I saw so many riders waiting for me in FP2 it was really the drop that broke the camel’s back. I know I made a mistake, but I’m a human being. The important thing is to understand the lesson and avoid falling back into situations like this. “

Read also:

Looking at the classification, despite having just 12 points, the distance from the top is 33 points, because in these first three races there was great balance. According to him, in fact, we will have to wait to find “normality” to understand the real values ​​on the pitch.

“What is quite clear is that there are many fast riders and we have experienced some particular situations in these weekends. Let’s say that Qatar was the most normal one. In Mandalika everything was new, with different tires from the ones we had used in the test, then the race was in the wet “.

“We hadn’t raced here for two years and we found different tires from those of 2019. Plus we only had three sessions to work on the bike. I hope America will go back to normal a bit, because I think it’s only in that moment we will be able to understand which are the most consistent drivers “, he concluded.