Termas de Rio Hondo will be a very special Friday, one could almost say one of hope. The delay of one of the cargo planes with the material of some of the teams forced the organization to cancel tomorrow’s program, postponing the start of the action on the runway to Saturday.

But the reality is that, at the moment, there are still no certainties regarding the possibility of taking to the track also on Saturday, because the damaged cargo is still in Mombasa, Africa, waiting for spare parts to repair one of the four engines. Among those most anxiously awaiting is undoubtedly Pecco Bagnaia.

Not only is the official Ducati team one of those still waiting for the material, but the vice-world champion is one of those who don’t even want to think about not racing, given that his season has started very badly, with just one point collected in the first two issues. The Piedmontese is therefore particularly keen to run in Argentina to try to start the ascent.

“I am in a situation that requires me to restart to improve and progress. I sincerely hope that we can race, because one race less would make the difference even more. At the moment, however, this is the biggest unknown and it could also be this race. it is recovered later, we do not yet know. Surely by tomorrow they will let us know what will happen, “said Bagnaia on Thursday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

“It will be important to start well right away and stay very focused. Fortunately, this did not happen on a track like Austin, which requires a lot of work. But on a track that is quite similar to Indonesia in setting and layout. We are not calm. , because there is work to be done, but I am convinced that with the work done in Mandalika we can go well “.

“In any case, our plan will be to adapt our bike to the track, which at the moment is almost brown, so it is very dirty. In these conditions it is always better not to try too many things, but to leave the bike as it is and try to ride as much as possible. I’m pretty sure it won’t be an easy weekend for everyone. We just have to try to adapt as soon as possible, because we have little time to do it, “he added.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After the controversy of Mandalika related to the choices made by Michelin, the standard casing is back in Argentina, something that Bagnaia seems to particularly like: “I’m happy that this weekend we will have the standard casing again, even if it will be a little different than the last time we came here, because there was still the previous one. However, I prefer the current one, so I think I can be competitive. But first we’ll have to figure out if we can race or not. “

Inevitably, we have also returned to talk about the disastrous Sunday in Indonesia, with a race in the wet which ended only in 15th place, complaining of a strange feeling at the front. But today Pecco took on his responsibilities: “It was my mistake, because I didn’t put enough energy on the front and I lost some support from the tire. When you don’t push to the maximum, you lose some grip. , so it was my mistake. “

Staying at home for a few days, however, allowed him to recharge his batteries: “I enjoyed it. I obviously went to the gym and let off steam a lot with my workouts. Then I spent a lot of time with my girlfriend Domitia and with the dog. . I needed serenity from this point of view and all the people who love me have been good at giving it to me, so I have been very well “.

And this time Pecco also managed not to give too much weight to the comments of the haters on social networks: “In the end it is right to think that they do not deserve that I waste time for them”.

Finally, he also had his say on the new chicane that was built at the Red Bull Ring to slow down the stretch that precedes Turn 3, where two years ago there was the terrible accident between Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco.

“The previous situation was certainly quite dangerous because of the walls. It’s a job that I like, because in this way we will be able to get to the first corner on the left with the tire a little warmer, because there will be another one. first. It would seem like a fairly slow chicane, but it will allow us to get to a lower speed where the walls are, making everything safer. “

Someone pointed out to him, however, that it could be dangerous for trajectory crossings, but Pecco seems more optimistic: “I didn’t think of it in that way and I hope I don’t have to think about it. If they did it like this, I think they studied all of them. the various dynamics and I think it will go well “.