Having archived a perfect weekend at Mugello with the victory of Pecco Bagnaia, also author of the pole position, the fastest lap in the race and winner of the Sprint race on Saturday, the Ducati Lenovo Team is ready to get back on track for the German GP. The Sachsenring circuit, located in the north of the country a few kilometers from the town of Chemnitz, will host the seventh round of the 2023 MotoGP season.

Bagnaia, who last year had reached his greatest deficit in the championship right at the Sachsenring following a crash (-91 points), arrives this year at the German appointment as leader of the world championship with 21 lengths of advantage over the second classified, the brand mate Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team). The reigning World Champion will try to maintain the positive momentum also in Germany.

“The weekend at Mugello was truly perfect and gave me the right energy to also tackle the German GP. I certainly knew the Tuscan track very well and this helped me, but it’s the feeling with my Desmosedici that allowed me to really make a difference. I hope to find these sensations again immediately at the Sachsenring: the goal will always be the same. Work well from the first sessions to be ready for both the Sprint and for Sunday’s race,” said Bagnaia.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Dorna

On the other hand, the twentieth position in the Championship is occupied by Enea Bastianini, who raced his first GP this year last Sunday at Mugello. The rider from Rimini, still not 100% fit, managed to finish both the Sprint and Sunday’s race in the top ten, a result above expectations considering his long absence from racing after the injury in Portimão a half of March. On the Sachsenring track, physically less demanding than Mugello, Bastianini will aim to be more competitive.

“I’m happy to be able to get back on track immediately. The weekend at Mugello turned out to be positive and, even if I struggled a lot in the race, I managed to get a result that I never expected at the start. It will still take time to be at 100%, but the Sachsenring will certainly be less physically demanding than the Tuscan circuit, and therefore I hope to be able to do even better in the German GP”, added Bastianini.

