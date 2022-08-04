Assen as a turning point of the season. This is the goal of ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, who wants to put behind him a first half of the year with more shadows than lights. Also archived the unpleasant story of the withdrawal of the license for positivity to the alcohol test (for which the Ducati rider has already apologized and which returned to the press conference, causing the understandable anger of Jack Miller – “But what are we talking about? He apologized, that’s enough, right?“), ‘Pecco’ has his head only at the next Silverstone Grand Prix. And when asked about the long lap penalty to Fabio Quartararo for having sent Aleix Espargaró off the track in Assen, he takes the defense of the Frenchman, but then immediately goes on the attack.

“It is difficult to understand this type of penalty. In Qatar I did the same thing and I didn’t have any penalties, at Montmeló there was a big accident and there were no penalties. I disagree with the Commissioners’ decision but without doubt we must take advantage of this situation. We must try to be fast to recover points“, These were his words at the Silverstone press conference. “Glad to be back, I couldn’t wait. It is a favorite track for most of the riders and in 2021 I was competitive for most of the race. If I want to still have a chance to win I have to finish more races. It’s okay to win but I have to finish the grand prix, but in the last five races I’ve had a zero three times, and in two circumstances it was my fault. We will have to be as competitive as we always have been“.

‘Pecco’ also wanted to say a few words for Andrea Doviziosowho announced his retirement from MotoGP after Misano this morning: “It is difficult to understand the reason for this decision, but if he has made it it means that he has a very good reason. We just have to think about her career, it was one of the most important Italian pilotsa positive example for all of us“.