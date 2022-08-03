The Ducati Lenovo Team riders are ready to return to the saddle of their Desmosedici GPs, five weeks after the last race in Assen, to face the twelfth round of the 2022 MotoGP season: the British GP.

In fact, the historic English circuit of Silverstone will host the first appointment after the summer break. The English track, with its 5.9 km, is the longest track on the calendar. Built where once there was a WWII military airport, Silverstone hosted the World Championship from 1977 until 1986 and was reintroduced to the MotoGP calendar in 2010. Ducati has so far achieved three podiums on this track, including one victory. in 2017 with Dovizioso.

Francesco Bagnaia, winner of the last GP in Assen and of the Lenovo Race of Champions at Misano during the WDW, arrives in England determined to continue his positive trend. After the Dutch GP, the Italian rider is in fourth place in the overall standings, 66 points behind the leader Quartararo.

“I’m very happy to finally get back on track this weekend. We finished the first part of the season with a win and at that moment my feeling with the Desmosedici GP was really perfect, so I hope to be able to pick up where we left off.” Bagnaia said.

During the break I trained a lot with my Panigale V4S and also won the Lenovo Race of Champions at WDW, but now let’s get serious again! Last year I was fast at Silverstone, but I had some difficulties in the race. I hope I can do well this weekend: it will be important for me to be able to restart on the right foot and not make more mistakes in this second part of the Championship “, he added.

Jack Miller, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, seventh in the championship, is also aiming for a good result at Silverstone where last year he came close to the podium after a heated fight on the last lap with Aleix Espargaro.

“It was a nice summer break: I went back to Australia for a few weeks and had a lot of fun at World Ducati Week! Now, however, I want to get back to racing with the Desmosedici GP and I’m happy to be able to start the second part of the Championship in Silverstone: competing in a country where the same language is spoken makes me feel at home! Last year we were quite competitive and we just touched the podium: I hope to find the same sensations again this year and to be able to fight for the top positions Sunday, “concluded Miller.