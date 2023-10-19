The worst seems to finally be behind us for Pecco Bagnaia. Mandalika’s Saturday certainly made him tremble, when he lost the championship lead for the first time this season, but his reaction on Sunday was one of a true champion. Also taking advantage of the sensational mistake of his rival Jorge Martin, who crashed when he was in the lead with about three seconds of margin, the Ducati rider won by recovering from 13th place on the grid, regaining the success he had been missing since the Austrian Grand Prix.

Winning from the fifth row in the dry was a feat that no one had achieved for 17 years in MotoGP, but this was a significant result especially from a World Championship perspective, because it allowed him to capitalize on his first mistake in 14 GPs in a big way. rival, over whom he now once again has a margin of 18 points. But what made him even more serene was finally finding the right feeling with his Desmosedici GP.

“I’ve been through a difficult period, but being able to return to victory with a performance like this, especially starting from 13th position, was wonderful. I’m also very satisfied with the feeling on the bike. It was really fantastic: I’m very happy with the grip and also the slower performance compared to Saturday. We have made a good step forward, which will be a good boost for the final part of the season”, said Bagnaia during the press conference that opened the weekend of the Australian Grand Prix.

“I didn’t expect to be the leader again immediately. It’s true that I was third after just three laps, but I saw that Jorge was always first. Then when I saw him fall, I told myself that I had to stay calm. I was managing the tire rear and when there were 10 laps to go I tried to get as close as possible to Vinales and then I overtook him”, he added, speaking further about the race in Indonesia.

The focus then rightly moved to Phillip Island, because it is already time to look to the next stage of the clash with the Madrid rider from Prima Pramac Racing. And the Australian track is already very particular to him. Furthermore, this weekend the weather conditions could be very variable.

Photo by: Dorna Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

“It will certainly be a special weekend. It seems that we will have a normal Friday, therefore with a little less wind than usual here, but on Saturday there should be 19 degrees and a little more wind. On Sunday, however, the classic day at Phillip Island, with 12 degrees and 50 km/h wind, maybe even with the risk of rain. It could be very difficult, even if I like riding here, because it is one of the most beautiful tracks in the World Championship. These fast corners are truly unique, especially 1 and the 3. But the whole layout here is very unique.”

The rain could complicate things even more: “For me it’s more difficult here than in Japan, because the conditions can change at any moment. In Motegi it wasn’t easy to adapt to the wet, but we are always ready for this eventuality However, I put my attention on the feeling and on trying to find the right one again starting tomorrow.”

Furthermore, in recent years we have always seen group races, and this will also be a factor to take into consideration: “Last year it was clear how difficult it is to break away from the group on this track. During the weekend I was competitive and I sincerely thought I could outdistance the others, but every time I tried, the others always stuck to me.”

“So there’s no point in pushing too much, also because here you really have to manage tire wear, furthermore Turn 4 can always be problematic, so you have to be really careful to be able to push in the final laps. Obviously it’s better to be in the top positions of the group, but it will be a tough race because there will be a big group”, he concluded.