His lead in the standings has narrowed further, reaching just 3 points, but what Motegi leaves is a smiling Pecco Bagnaia. The wet had always been a difficult condition for the Ducati rider in recent seasons, but under a real downpour he managed to limit the damage in the face of yet another success from Jorge Martin, finishing in second place in a race that was ultimately interrupted halfway through. of the distance because there were no longer the safety standards to continue.

“Usually I lap more when I’m second, but today I’m very happy, because I know how difficult it is to be competitive in the wet. We were returning to Martin, because I had managed to get to eight or nine tenths again, and at that moment it was It’s over. But I’m very happy, because having been fast today helps me a lot. It’s true that I’m only at +3 now, but it’s going very well,” Bagnaia told Sky Sport MotoGP.

The world champion, therefore, seemed convinced that he could go and catch “Martinator” if the race had not been interrupted by the red flag. A decision that he however considers correct, given that the conditions were getting worse from lap to lap and had truly reached the limit of practicability.

“Yes, I could have caught him, because Jorge did the first laps in which he pushed really hard on the tyre, while I was using the same strategy as Marquez, which was to not push too much on the rear tyre. When in the last laps he was starting to It was raining harder, I could see I was catching Jorge. Unfortunately the race ended at that point, but that’s okay, because it was too prohibitive afterwards. We all want safety, so it’s right.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

One of the problems that characterized the race was the choice that the riders had made regarding the helmet configuration, because at the start the rain was so light that everyone had slicks and only after one lap did they switch to rain. For Pecco, however, the most complicated thing was adapting to conditions that changed lap after lap.

“I decided to race with a medium visor and it was the right choice in my opinion. The biggest difficulty was in understanding the conditions: perhaps it would have been better to do an extra lap with the slicks at the beginning, but in the end it went well. When it started raining heavily I started pushing harder and I felt better. But the first two or three laps with the rain tires in the wet were very difficult, because it was very difficult to brake, the front locked a lot. We saw that Binder also crashed for this reason, so it was very easy to make a mistake.”

When he was then asked if he thought it would have been possible to restart the race or if it was right to decree Martin’s success by canceling the restart attempt, he said: “I did the reconnaissance lap at the front, so I don’t know what it was like at the back. But I saw that there was a lot of water and the sky was also very dark. In my opinion they stopped us because there was too much spray.”

Now the battle with Martin has become really close, but Bagnaia seems convinced that he has the right weapons to respond to the Madrid native’s great moment of form. Furthermore, the fight is always a great stimulus.

“In the Warm-Up we did a test that I honestly liked. I think it would have gone well, because there was little grip, but I seemed to have good traction. It was a positive start to the day, even if it didn’t help In any case, finishing second is always positive and we are here to race, so we like the competition. Having a few more points ahead always helps, but I also think the World Championship is good now”, he concluded.