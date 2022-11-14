He brought the MotoGP title back to Italy, on a motorcycle with a very Italian name like Ducati. “Pecco” Bagnaia was therefore one of the most awaited sporting personalities in the ceremony that was held this morning in the monumental gymnasium of the Coni and awarded the Golden Collars.

“We always talk about motorcycling as an individual sport, but in reality there are many people behind it. I’m just the one who brings it all to the finish line, when it succeeds. It’s a combined job. My team, Ducati, has been fundamental“, these are the words of the world champion. “If I realized what I did? When I’ll be able to stay at home for a while, I’ll look back and understand, not yetit will take time. I was pleased that even those who weren’t passionate about motorcycling followed me. I’m honoured, winning with a team that hasn’t won since 2007 is a great satisfaction. I chose the Ducati when nobody wanted to race with it, but gradually we made our team adapt to everyone, and now it’s the best in the world. The fact that 50 years have passed since Giacomo Agostini’s victory on the MV Agusta, the last one by an Italian rider on an Italian bike, is another parenthesis of a fantastic year. I didn’t think I’d be able to do such a feat“.