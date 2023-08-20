Many indicated him as the great favorite on Thursday and Pecco Bagnaia did not disappoint expectations, because he was the absolute ruler of the Austrian Grand Prix: the Ducati rider signed the pole position, then took home both the Sprint and the long race of the Red Bull Ring, moreover commanding every single lap disputed.

A heavy triumph for the reigning world champion, because it is his fifth victory of the season (half of the GPs held), but also the 16th of his career in MotoGP, which makes him the third most successful Italian ever in the class queen alone. But also because it allows him to make an important leap in the standings, because now the closest of his pursuers, who is still Jorge Martin, is a good 62 points behind.

The script was very similar to that of yesterday’s Sprint, with the World Championship leader starting very well from pole position and immediately taking the lead ahead of the two KTMs of Brad Binder and Jack Miller. His idea again today was to stay in front to prevent the pressure of the front tire from rising, even if it was also essential to manage wear on the rear.

An exercise that the Piedmontese succeeded perfectly, with only Binder who for a few laps tried to stay on the hook of his Desmosedici GP. Towards the middle of the race, however, it was quite clear that the South African had probably asked too much of his tires, because his gap began to increase steadily, until it even touched 5″. In the final, Bagnaia managed very well, reaching home a well-deserved success in front of a Binder who in any case gave KTM a double podium on its home track.

If there was no story ahead, the fight for the lowest step of the podium was instead very heated. After his usual great start, Miller collapsed just like yesterday, to the point that he even finished his race outside the points. The battle for the lowest step of the podium has therefore become a battle all in the Ducati family between Alex Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini.

For a good part of the race it was the Spaniard from Gresini Racing who kept third, but in the end it was Bezzecchi who came out on top. After running wide twice trying to attack turn 1, the rider of the Mooney VR46 found the right passage at turn 9 with seven laps to go. In this way he then redeemed the two consecutive zeros arrived between the long race at Silverstone and yesterday’s Sprint, in which he had been innocently laid down in the carom of the first corner.

Behind him, teammate Marini in turn managed to get the better of Marquez, slipping him into turn 1 with 3 laps to go, after there had also been slight contact between turn 6 and turn 7 a lap earlier. A nice redemption for Valentino Rossi’s team after the double crash of its riders yesterday. But also a great national party, because in this way there are three Italian riders in the first four positions. And four Ducatis in the top 5.

Once again, Maverick Vinales compromised his podium chances at the start, not finding the right sprint from the front row. The Aprilia rider even finished outside the top 10, then fought to climb the standings, but had to settle for sixth place. Just as Jorge Martin had to reassemble, who had to deal with a long lap penalty having been found guilty of yesterday’s accident at the start.

The Prima Pramac Racing rider climbed up to seventh place but, as mentioned, saw his gap in the standings against Bagnaia rise to 62 lengths. Furthermore, now Bezzecchi is only 6 points behind him again, at -68. Fourth then there is always Binder, but the gap of the KTM rider is 91 points.

Continuing to scroll down the standings, Fabio Quartararo is in eighth position, who in any case experienced his best race since the summer break, even if once again the Yamaha was not up to the top positions, as evidenced by the delay by 19″. If nothing else, this time he managed to play it to the end with Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia, who finished ninth.

After a good start, Enea Bastianini also gradually lost ground, who evidently still can’t find the feeling he would like with his Desmosedici GP and the gap of no less than 20″ from his garage mate is proof of this. In the points then c Franco Morbidelli is also there, even if this time he has left the palm of best driver of the Japanese brands to his partner Quartararo.

Finally, however, he manages at least to bring Marc Marquez home 4 points, putting an end to an abstinence that had lasted too long for an eight-time world champion. However, it is clear that for him and for Honda there is little to celebrate for a 12th place, also because his team-mate Joan Mir instead ran into yet another retirement due to a crash at turn 3.

As for the other Italians, Fabio Di Giannantonio finished in 17th place, while the Aprilia wild card, Lorenzo Savadori, was 21st at the checkered flag.