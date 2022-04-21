There is a curious fact on the eve of the Portuguese Grand Prix, the first European round of the 2022 MotoGP: in the first four races, those held outside Europe, none of the top seven classified in the 2021 World Championship managed to get on the top step of the podium. Among these, of course, there is also the vice-champion of the world Pecco Bagnaia.

Last year Portimao gave him great satisfaction, with a victory, a second place and a pole position, so it seems to be the ideal ground to redeem himself, even if this does not seem to be an obsession for the Ducati rider, fresh from the two. fifth place in Termas de Rio Hondo and Austin.

“I don’t want to think about it. I just want to keep working like I did in Austin, because we did it very well, like we did last year. Also my feeling was good. Let’s see what happens and if we can do a better result than the last two races, but I want to continue our progression to find the feeling “, said Bagnaia.

Pecco then explained why the Texan round was important regardless of the result: “First of all it was a normal weekend. We started as always, using Friday to improve my feeling. This is something that helps me, because usually it takes me a session longer than the others to ‘get there’, even though I’m working on it. In any case, this track is good for me, it’s good for Ducati, I like it a lot and last year it went well, so let’s see what we can do this weekend. “

Little by little, the feeling with the GP22 is increasing, but precisely because of the excellent results achieved last year, the ups and downs of the Algarve seem to be an excellent test bed to understand what is still missing to obtain better performance even compared to the GP21, which at the moment he commands the ranking with Enea Bastianini.

“Austin definitely helped us a lot to think about our bike and myself. It is clear that we still lack something in braking and in insertion. In Texas I was fast and strong on these aspects in practice, but I struggled more in the race: we still lacked something related to the last part of the braking, when you start to release the brake “.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: MotoGP

“I think this race is the right one to understand our level right now. We raced there twice last year, the asphalt is the same and the tires too, so it will be a good test for us. It was definitely not an easy start. In fact, last year at this point we were ahead, because we had more points and we were much more competitive. We know it’s a long job, because last year’s bike already had two years of work behind it, so right now it’s even higher, but we’re getting there. “

With already 38 points to recover in the standings, however, the time has come to really change the season, although the Piedmontese is trying to focus as much as possible on the growth of the bike than on the results themselves.

“If we want to think about the championship, we need to start achieving important results as well. But I don’t want to do the same as in the first races, when I was nervous about being a little behind. This is the situation, there is work to be done. Jack was very good in Austin to be able to make the podium in a situation where we were in a bit more trouble. “

“We definitely have to start working well from here and continue to do it like in Austin, which was a very positive weekend in terms of work. Surely in the race I expected to be a little further, but it went as it is. first leg, and in any case we managed to finish fifth in a difficult situation “.

Read also:

This weekend, however, there could be the unknown factor of the wet track, something that is almost certain for tomorrow, which however does not seem to worry Bagnaia: “It will be the same for everyone, so we will adapt as everyone else should”.