Pecco Bagnaia started the German Grand Prix weekend well, but he himself admitted that he didn’t find the same feeling he had last year at the Sachsenring. With a pinch of superstition, one could also say that perhaps it’s for the best, given that in 2022 he seemed to have all the credentials to win, but instead he slipped after a few laps.

A fall that almost seemed to have compromised his title race, but which in reality had only been the turning point of the season. Today, however, the Ducati rider managed to gain direct access to Q2 without too many worries, with the fourth fastest time in the cumulative, and he also managed to find a good pace, even if he underlined that he can still get something out of his Desmosedici GP extension.

“Last year, with the exception of the race, it was a perfect weekend in terms of performance. At the moment I still don’t feel as good as last year, I still need to find something. Maybe also because today we weren’t able to get a normal session, with no red flags or rain, but in any case we progressed throughout the day” said Bagnaia.

“I didn’t feel well this morning, but then when we changed the rear tire everything started to go better. I’m also happy with the pace we managed to achieve in the afternoon, because we did 28 laps on the soft tire keeping a strong pace. Maybe we there’s still a little something missing, but the time attack went well too, so we can consider it a good day,” he added.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In the second session, the incident between Marc Marquez and Johann Zarco caused a lot of discussion, with the Honda rider losing the front when braking in turn 1, hitting the Ducati rider who was leaving the pits at the time.

“It was an unfortunate episode, it can happen, as happened in Aragon at turn 2. In my opinion, there’s nothing you can do about it. Johann was lucky not to get hurt, but these are things that can happen. When I enter the track, I look behind, if someone comes I close the gas and let them pass, but we know that there are different interpretations for each rider”, he explained when asked if the exit from the pits at the German track should be reviewed, which brings the riders who faces the out lap of being on the outside of those who arrive launched.

Two 90-strong pieces are missing from the Ducati garage this weekend, Gigi Dall’Igna and Davide Tardozzi. The former is at work in Borgo Panigale, while the latter is still struggling with a foot injury sustained on a scooter: “Yes, it’s strange. We miss them a lot, but we have to work and stay focused with my team”.

Marco Bezzecchi set the fastest time in his wake today, so the topic of possible “hooks” in qualifying also came up again. Pecco, however, by now he seems to have taken this dynamic philosophically. “It’s like that, so you have to adapt. I want to try not to focus too much on who’s following me. I’ll just try to push to the limit, knowing that if someone beats me I’ll have done my best,” he concluded.

