The qualifications of the San Marino GP and the Rimini Riviera are colored red. In fact, on the Misano track the two factory Ducatis conquered the first and second positions on the starting grid, with an amazing Pecco Bagnaia who preceded his teammate Jack Miller. A triumph completed by the fourth position of Jorge Martin and the fifth of Johann Zarco for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. Third, a sandwich in the Ducatista sandwich, Fabio Quartararo. The Frenchman, as well as Marquez and Aleix Espargarò, ended up on the ground in the final phase of the session. Fortunately, all the falls were without consequences. These are the words of the first three to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP.

Pecco Bagnaia (1st, Ducati): “I’m really happy. Starting from pole is always nice. I think my team does things really perfectly, because it is already the second time that I have run out of gas in qualifying. We left a little earlier because I wanted as few people as possible to follow me. In the end there were only two. I tried to push already in the out lap to go away. From Aragon the bike works very well. We have not touched almost anything. Everything is working perfectlyor”.

Jack Miller (2nd, Ducati): “There are many Ducatis and only one Yamaha. We are in a good position, I am excited for tomorrow. There is still a question mark about this Italian weather that is here near the beach. I think in all conditions we have a good pace and a good pace. The feeling in terms of grip is also good in the wet, but driving in the dry would be more fun ”.

Fabio Quartararo (3rd, Yamaha): “It is impossible to beat the Ducati on a single lap. That’s why we focused on the step. I don’t remember any other qualifications with so much red in front. We try, we give everything. At the first corner I saw that pushing so hard didn’t work. Our pace, however, is really strong. This is the most important thing for tomorrow “.

Jorge Martin (4th [1° dei team privati], Ducati Pramac): “Difficult weekend, but I always manage to do a good lap. We tried a lot of things over the weekend and I wasn’t able to work very well. I’m a bit late for the rhythm one. I think tenth-eleventh. But we still hope to have a good race “.