The last six races had been a roller coaster ride for Pecco Bagnaia, with zero in the standings and victories that had alternated almost dramatically. The Ducatista, however, overturned his cabal at Silverstone, because in the British Grand Prix he came the second consecutive affirmation after the one arrived in Assen before the summer break.

The restart had not been easy for the vice-world champion, who had experienced a weekend in which he had never given the feeling of being the fastest or one of the fastest. In the race, however, he managed to come out great and go for the fourth triumph of the season.

In the very early stages he almost seemed to suffer from the hard tire he had chosen for the rear, because it took him a few laps to find the pace. At the beginning, in fact, it was the poleman Johann Zarco who dictated the pace, at least until he ran into a crash at turn 8 during the fifth lap.

The baton then passed into the hands of Alex Rins, author of a burning start from the fourth row and owner of a rampant pace in the first part of the race, which gave the feeling that he could give life to an escape attempt. Around the middle of the race, however, after also getting rid of his mate Jack Miller, Bagnaia definitely changed gear and went to get the Suzuki rider, finding the opening to slip in when there were 9 rounds to go to the checkered flag.

At this point it seemed almost done, also because Rins started to lose hits and to run his back to Pecco, Miller arrived. The Ducati fans, however, had not come to terms with an unleashed Maverick Vinales, who in the final attempted to take his first victory on the Aprilia.

After a good flurry of overtaking at turn 13, the rider from Roses also tried with Bagnaia on the penultimate lap, but the Piedmontese reacted immediately and in the final lap managed to build a small safety margin, flying towards a very heavy victory also in terms of the World Championship, because the leader Fabio Quartararo did not go beyond the eighth place.

This means that the gap against him is now 49 points and that he has recovered 42 lengths in the last two outings. “El Diablo” today had put himself in the ideal conditions to serve his long lap penalty, immediately moving into second position. Once reabsorbed by the group, however, he struggled in the brawl with more powerful bikes than him on the straight. Furthermore, even the choice of tires (soft front, medium rear) does not seem to have given the hoped-for dividends, and little by little he made the “shrimp” up to close eighth.

Read also:

Returning to Vinales, the Aprilia rider may have to regret a not particularly brilliant start that had brought him down to seventh place. Then maybe he should also have the courage to dare a little more, because if he hadn’t lost so much time at the beginning, he probably could have won today. The most important thing, however, is that for the third consecutive race he fought at the top, so now the feeling with the RS-GP is something we have acquired.

If Bagnaia recovered so many points at Quartararo, he must also say thanks to his brand mates, because three Ducatis have come between him and the Frenchman’s M1. Complementing the podium is his teammate Miller, but Enea Bastianini’s comeback in the second part of the race was amazing, bringing him back to fourth place.

It is a real shame that the Gresini Racing driver was involved in a contact with Marco Bezzecchi at the first corner, even losing a fin, because if he hadn’t been far behind at the start, he could have put the podium in his sights. In any case, it is important for him to have “punched” Jorge Martin right on the last lap, given that he is his rival in the race for the place in the official Ducati team. Among other things, it should also be emphasized that the top 5 was monopolized by Italian motorcycles.

Miguel Oliveira also slipped in front of Quartararo, climbing from the fifth row to the sixth position with his KTM, proving once more that the problem with the RC16 is qualifying. Too bad for Rins instead, because the seventh place finish does not honor the amazing first part of the race held today.

After yesterday’s ugly crash, a sore Aleix Espargaro had to settle for a ninth place, which, however, in light of Quartararo’s difficulties is almost like a victory, because it allows him to lose just one point in the run-up to the title, dropping to – 22. It is safe to bet that the Granollers rider would have signed on before the start.

In the points there were also Bezzecchi, Luca Marini and Franco Morbidelli, who placed respectively in tenth, 12th and 15th position, while Andrea Dovizioso was left out by a whisker. Another day to forget for Honda, with the best of the RC213Vs crossing the line in 13th position with Takaaki Nakagami, more than 13 “behind. Joan Mir, who crashed just a few laps from the end when he was in battle in the little train struggling at the foot of the podium.