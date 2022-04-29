By now we are almost afraid to say it, because there have already been some false alarms, but this time it really seems that the Pecco Bagnaia of the end of 2021 is back. The first day of testing for the Spanish Grand Prix ended with the third time for the Ducati rider, but above all continuing on the wave of the feeling found in the Portimao race, which allows him to return to exploiting his strengths.

“This morning I felt good right away, but we had a small mechanical problem that disturbed me in FP1 and didn’t allow me to brake as hard as I wanted. In FP2, however, everything worked perfectly. With the used tires we went very well and in the time attack I managed to do two good laps. Too bad they took the second one from me, but in any case it remains a good day “, was the first balance at the end of the day of the vice-champion of the world, who closed behind Fabio Quartararo and the other Ducati of Enea Bastianini.

The most important thing for Pecco is that we are finally starting to see the fruits of the long work that required the development of the new Desmosedici GP, which certainly took longer than expected.

“The Portimao race has brought me back to having a great feeling with the bike. I am able to ride again like last year, braking very hard and doing a lot of distance. I can use the tires in the right way, even when they are used. As I said on Sunday in Portimao, the hard work we have done since the beginning of the year is starting to bear fruit. And tomorrow I think it will always go a little better. “

The other good news is that the right shoulder, still sore after Saturday’s accident in Portimao, does not seem to give any particular problems for the moment, except in some very particular conditions.

“My conditions are better than in Portimao, fortunately, even if in this track there are many changes of direction where you go from left to right and that is something that bothers me enough. At the moment it hasn’t restricted me too much in driving. : today he did it only during FP2, in the time attack, when at the exit of the 4th the bike crashed a lot and there it hurt me. But it’s still manageable. “

Today he was able to limit the use of painkillers, but for the race he thinks it will be inevitable to take something a little stronger. “This morning I didn’t take any to try to see the conditions and maybe stop if I didn’t have pain. This morning, however, I was in pain, so for FP2 I took a mild anti-inflammatory, but it shouldn’t be enough to cover the race. Sunday so I’ll have to take something a little heavier, but it is also right to respect the work plan we have done with the Mobile Clinic “.

Since Enea Bastianini’s GP21 is immediately in front of him, it was inevitable that for the umpteenth time he would be asked for a comparison between the two bikes. And it must be that the crossing point now appears to be really close.

“It’s difficult to say, because the last time I rode here I had already done it with this bike. I compared the telemetry of 1’37” 2 I did today with what I had done in FP2 last year . There are some differences and in the straight braking phase it seems that the GP21 is still a little better, perhaps because it also had a thicker hull, which braked more. But in all stages of travel and entry I am faster today. They are two different types of driving, but we are coming to understand how to make the most of it. “

Read also:

The beginning of the weekend was therefore promising to say the least, but the Ducati rider prefers to wait a little longer to fight for the victory. “I’m trying to give today’s performance the weight it deserves, because it’s only the first day. It’s true that I found myself very well, but let’s wait for tomorrow, because I think the track will improve further. We will be forced to use the medium tire. ahead, because tomorrow morning I think it will be cold, but I don’t think it will limit us so much “, he concluded.