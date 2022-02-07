As learned by Motorsport.com, the Italian rider and the Bolognese company intend to finalize the new agreement, which only needs to be signed, before the start of the next MotoGP World Championship, set for March 6 in Qatar.

At 25, Pecco Bagnaia has earned the right to be the spearhead of the Red Team project, having won four Grands Prix last season and amassing a total of nine podiums, as well as having represented the main alternative to Fabio Quartararo in the fight for the title with Fabio Quartararo, who finished in Misano with two races to spare.

This season, the Turin rider is listed as one of the main candidates to win the title, which could be his second after the one he already won in Moto2 in 2018, and the second in Ducati’s history after that of Casey Stoner in 2007. .

“At the moment we are very close to the renewal of Pecco. If there are no surprises, it will be done. This must be the natural development of things,” Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti told Motorsport.com over the weekend.

The extension of the contract will logically be linked to an increase in Bagnaia’s salary. In 2021, in his third season in the premier class, he earned a base salary of around € 800,000. A figure that reached about 1.5 million euros based on performance-related bonuses.

If Bagnaia’s renewal can be taken for granted, it’s not so clear what will happen with Jack Miller, his current box neighbor. The Australian, whose agreement expires at the end of this year, will have to prove that he is still worthy of a place in the factory team, for which Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini are also in the running.

Motorsport.com has learned that the Italian brand will give itself some time before deciding who to entrust the second Desmosedici GP to. If there is one thing that seems clear, however, it is that Ducati is not thinking of targeting the riders market, given the quality of its MotoGP line-up, as it controls a third of the grid (8 riders out of 24).