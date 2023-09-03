Barcelona – Chain accidents at the start of MotopGp class Catalan Grand Prix. The world champion Francis Bagnaia, a Ducati rider, lost control of his bike after the first corners, flying into the air and falling to the ground among the bikes that arrived behind him. Bagnaia was hit in the leg by South African Brad Binder’s KTM. He was immediately rescued and taken away by ambulance to the medical center. He is conscious.

5 other pilots were involved at the first corner in the accident immediately after the start of the race: Alex Marquez, Enea Bastianini, Johann Zarco, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Marco Bezzecchi. All the pilots, the racing direction says, are conscious. Bastianini was taken to the medical center for checkups. An investigation into the incident was opened which led to Bastianini being penalized with a ‘long lap’: the rider, slipping with his Ducati, would have triggered the carom.