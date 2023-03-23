MotoGP 2023, Bagnaia speaks as a favourite

The second half of 2022 for two wheels has given unequivocal results: the Ducati is the bike to beat and “Pecco” Bagnaia its favorite bishop. The tests could have changed the hierarchies, but instead confirmed the technical superiority of the Borgo Panigale bike. Superiority that Bagnaia certainly does not hide: he would put his hands forward, but he would deny the evidence and perhaps spite those who have worked better than the competition, forcing the Japanese manufacturers to chase and trudge.

Bagnaia is not hiding

In the first press conference of the season, in Portimão, “Pecco” presented his cards for the championship that is about to start: “I am very happy with the tests. A year ago we were in trouble, while this year they went perfectly and we have learned from our mistakes. The bike is better for my riding style and since I tested it in Malaysia I immediately felt great. Everything went well, in the tests we were able to improve the race pace and right now it is clear that we are in a better position than the othersbut I’m sure that Yamaha has taken a huge step forward, and I think that Marc Marquez as soon as he has finished the job with the new bike will be in front with the Aprilia and with Bastianini’s Ducati: there will be many opponents for the first race“.

The growth of the Desmosedici

“Compared to last year, I lacked a bit of cornering grip, it was a mix of things because the 2022 bike wasn’t doing so well and we had to take a step back. It was a very competitive bike, but something was missing, while this year I think the engineers worked hard to fix what was missing: as soon as I tested the bike in Valencia, it immediately seemed good to me, and here in Portimão it seemed a huge step forward compared to 2022. I remember that Marquez and Rossi have won many titles, even repeating themselves, which is an important thing. We have to work like them to try and repeat ourselves, we have to respect our opponents but at the same time try to maintain concentration, because all the pilots will want to steal my number 1but working well I’m sure I can defend the title, even if it won’t be easy“.

The relationship with Bastianini

“Enea and I are smart enough to understand that if you work well in the pits, positive performances come in the race. It’s different than Miller, because I knew me better with him, but I’ve also known Enea for a long time and our relationship is pretty good even off the track. It’s different because he has never worked like this with his teammate in the pits, but I’m sure that in the race we will be free to do what we want, but in practice it will be necessary to work well together to find ourselves in a better position in the race“.