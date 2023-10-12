With just three points dividing the leader Pecco Bagnaia and his direct pursuer Jorge Martin, there is a World Championship still to be played out in the last six rounds of the 2023 MotoGP. Inevitably, however, it was something else that catalyzed all the attention on Thursday of the Grand Indonesian Award, because it has finally been announced that Marc Marquez will move on to defend the colors of Gresini Racing next season. Therefore, the eight-time world champion will also join the Ducati army.

And if there can be an eminent opinion on the news it is precisely that of the reigning world champion, who has been riding the Desmosedici GP since it made its debut in the premier class and took it to the title last season. The Piedmontese has no doubts about the fact that Marc won’t take too long to be competitive on the Red, but he has also thrown down a challenge to him, underlining that he won’t have an easy time competing on equal terms with other very talented riders who will ride the same one. bike, as confirmed by the current world championship ranking, given that behind him and Martin there is also Marco Bezzecchi in third position.

“Three or four months ago it was something unthinkable. In the last period, however, it was clear that the direction was that. I said it in the press conference in Japan, it was what I already thought. However, I think it is positive for us and without I doubt Marc will find the best base on our base. He will be comfortable and it won’t take too long for him to be faster than his current situation. It will be nice to share data with him and it will be interesting to see what he does. But it will be a good challenge also for him to have to compete with eight very competitive riders on the same bike”, said Bagnaia during the conference that opened the Mandalika weekend.

When he was then asked if he imagines himself as a candidate for the title for 2024, even if he will have an “old” GP23, he continued: “I think his first approach will be at Valencia. He will have to try various things, I believe also make time with the Ducati. But he will be immediately in front, because our bike adapts to all riding styles. Then next year he will have an excellent bike, because the GP23 is very competitive: you can brake very hard, like him he is already capable of doing with the Honda, plus the engine is powerful. I don’t know if he will fight for the World Championship, but he will certainly be in the top five positions.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, there will be time to think about Marquez’s debut on the Ducati. Now it is essential to stay focused on the current season, because 3 points are really nothing with all the six Sprints and six long races still up for grabs. However, the World Championship leader seems convinced that he has put his most difficult moment in Japan behind him and is confident ahead of the hat-trick that begins in Indonesia.

“I feel good, honestly. I think we have three consecutive races ahead of us, which is good for me. I like the tracks and last year I was competitive all weekend here too, beyond the race. I think we can do something very good, because already in Japan we rediscovered the right feeling and were very competitive. Now I feel that we have rediscovered our potential.”

As Pecco himself anticipated, last year Mandalika was stingy with satisfaction for him, because in the wet he was unable to do better than 15th place. But he is convinced that his potential in the dry wasn’t too bad, furthermore this year Michelin is bringing a different carcass for the rear, slightly softer than that of 2022, which could help him.

“I think this track suits my driving style. Last year I was very competitive, but I missed out on Q2 due to the yellow flags in FP2, then on Saturday morning it rained, so it was impossible to improve. After having passed Q1, I had managed to place sixth on the grid, so I think I can be competitive. Also because this year there are tires that I prefer compared to those we had in 2022. But it will certainly be an intense fight”, he concluded.