Pecco Bagnaia and the Ducati were absolutely unbeatable at the Red Bull Ring. The reigning world champion’s pace sheet was truly impressive, as he took home pole position, the Sprint and also Sunday’s long race, commanding each of the 42 laps completed between yesterday and today.

If you want to find a small drawback, it can be said that he missed the track record by just 6 thousandths, but it is difficult for the Piedmontese to complain about this, also because it was a very important weekend also from a World Championship point of view, given that now Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi are separated by 62 and 68 points respectively.

In this case, however, it must be said that the compliments must go above all to the world leader rather than to the Desmosedici GP, because behind him Brad Binder finished twice with the KTM, therefore without Pecco the Borgo Panigale manufacturer he would have risked leaving Austria without having a taste for the top step of the podium. And it must be said that his management of the weekend was impeccable from every point of view, including strategies.

“We had two strategies in mind, one was to be first and push a bit to try and open a gap. If I hadn’t been able to make a good start, the second would have been to try to control the tires and fuel a bit. In the end I got a good start and managed to get in front immediately, trying to manage. In the first part I just tried to figure out how many riders were able to keep up and I tried to be a hair slower than I was able to.” explained Bagnaia to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP.

“Even so, the last 10 laps were very difficult for the rear tyre, which in the end didn’t traction even on the straight. It was also spinning in fourth and fifth, but I’m very happy because we managed to do an incredible job throughout the weekend. The engineers and the team gave me what I asked for and this was the result,” he added.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Today he gave the sensation of being truly in symbiosis with his Desmosedici GP, to the point that he managed to accumulate a margin of over 5″. All this despite the conditions being anything but simple, above all due to the pressure on the front tire , even if Pecco is starting to understand how to handle it when it goes through the roof.

“I felt very good and you just had to be very careful when braking. Even though I was up front alone, the pressure skyrocketed today too. I’m managing to figure out how to push even when the pressure is high. The situation is becoming much more critical , because you have to enter corners more carefully”.

“But everything is working well, I was able to manage the first laps at a low 1’30”. At one point I saw that Binder got into trouble, because he was losing 4-5 tenths per lap, and that was a fundamental moment for the race. I didn’t want to stop pushing because I didn’t want to lose concentration: this is a track where it’s very easy to make mistakes and in fact I even got the track limits warning. But everything went well.”

The feeling with the front, especially when cornering in, had been a bit of a question mark in this first part of the season, even if you don’t think so if you look at Bagnaia’s results. In any case, the world leader seems convinced that he and his team are slowly finding the right path in this sense as well.

“It must be said that we have improved a lot over the course of these first ten races. The problem is that the GP23 is always a bit unpredictable, so you never know where you’re starting from. Here we had a clearer idea, because this looks like a bit like Austin as a kind of track, so we immediately understood what to do”.

“This bike has a little more grip and therefore puts the front in a bit more crisis. It’s more difficult to find the right way to enter the corners, but we’re understanding the direction to take in order not to lose grip and have a good feeling going in. Today I felt really good”.

This weekend Ducati also took a step forward on a fundamental aspect such as the start, with even Gigi Dall’Igna admitting that there was actually something new on this front.

“Up until this race, we started a bit worse than the KTMs, which were the reference. This time we managed to start the same way and we took advantage of the fact that I was first and Brad was third. But the Ducati will never stop working: every time we manage to achieve something and it is fundamental”.

Finally, he was asked if he thought that the Bagnaia seen in action this weekend on the Austrian ups and downs was the best ever and the Ducati rider was in the game: “It’s the first time I’ve won a race with such a gap. Let’s say which was the best Pecco of the season come on”.

