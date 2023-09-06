The scare was great in Barcelona and not only for him, but Pecco Bagnaia doesn’t want to hear about missing the second home race of the MotoGP season, the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera, which is held in Misano, a few kilometers away from where he lives.

It’s true that the world champion was born in Chivasso, in Piedmont, but he’s now moved to Pesaro since he joined Valentino Rossi’s Academy, so that really feels like home for him. Without forgetting that in Romagna he won both in 2021 and 2022 and that he crashed on two other occasions when he was leading the race. Therefore, the bond with this track is very close for him, one could almost say indissoluble.

Last Sunday he probably experienced the most dangerous moment of his career, as he was the victim of a violent highside after just two corners, when he was leading the pack, and Brad Binder could do nothing to avoid crossing his legs.

Miraculously, the Ducati rider emerged unscathed from an accident that could have had very serious consequences, and the tests he underwent in the following hours ruled out the presence of fractures, despite highlighting numerous bruises. Despite the pain, however, Pecco has decided to give it a try and tomorrow he will have to undergo a check-up visit at the circuit, as per MotoGP protocol in these cases. If he gets the green light from the doctors, from Friday he will be regularly riding the Desmosedici GP with the number 1 on the windshield.

“Sunday evening I immediately returned home with the team and, after resting a bit, I then immediately started getting ready to try and be ready to get back on track at Misano,” said Bagnaia in the press release released this morning by the Borgo manufacturer. Panigale to present the weekend.

“On Thursday I will undergo a medical check at the circuit and if, as I hope, the doctors give me the OK, I will be able to take to the track on Friday for the first practice sessions of my home Grand Prix. The San Marino and Rimini Riviera GP is always a special event for us Italian riders and above all for us Ducati riders. I’ll do my best to be able to race on Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

Enea Bastianini, who suffered a fracture in both his left hand and left ankle in Sunday’s multiple fall, underwent surgery on Monday evening at the Modena hospital and will be forced to miss his home race and the next two rounds scheduled in India and Japan. The rider from Rimini will not be replaced in this race and therefore only Bagnaia will defend the colors of the official team at Misano.

