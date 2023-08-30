Pecco Bagania is living his magic moment, reigning champion and championship leader, he consolidated his leadership in Austria with a perfect weekend. Now it’s time to fly to Barcelona, ​​where the MotoGP is busy this weekend for the eleventh round of the season. We have entered the second half of 2023 and the Ducati rider aims to continue on this positive trend to confirm himself more and more as a leader.

Bagnaia arrives at Montmelo with a 62-point lead over Jorge Martin, second, and 68 over Marco Bezzecchi, third. The goal is clearly to achieve success to redeem himself from last year’s zero, when he was involved in the accident at the start triggered by Takaaki Nakagami and which has aroused several controversies.

The last Ducati victory dates back to 2018, when Jorge Lorenzo triumphed astride the Desmosedici. Five years later, the GP23 is now the big favorite for this weekend, with Bagnaia’s great confidence in being able to express his potential in both races of the weekend. Always with an eye on the weather, which he promises will be uncertain even in the Catalan appointment.

“I’m happy to be back racing at Montmelo,” says Bagnaia. “Last year we could have had a good race, but I was involved in a crash at the first corner and then forced to retire. After the perfect weekend in Austria, we have all the conditions to be able to do well here too: the feeling with the bike is excellent and my team is working really well, always giving me what I ask for and putting me in a position to be competitive. Let’s see how the weather will be, but in any case we are ready to face the weekend in any condition”.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The approach to the weekend will instead be different for Enea Bastianini, who is still struggling to find the feeling with the factory team’s Ducati. The rider from Romagna has competed in a few races with the GP23, having been forced to be out for a long time due to a shoulder injury, and is trying to familiarize himself with a bike that he has defined as more “ideal to Bagnaia’s style”. The weekend in Barcelona will therefore be important, in which he will be able to continue working to feel better on the bike.

“I arrive at Montmelò without too many expectations”, explains Bastianini. “Now the priority is to be able to fix the bike in order to be competitive again. The last weekend at the Red Bull Ring allowed us to gather more information that we will certainly use to get back to work on Friday. I still need time, but I know the potential is there. I’m serene and ready to face the weekend in Barcelona.”