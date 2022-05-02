Filed the Spanish Grand Prix with the splendid victory of Francesco Bagnaia and the fifth place of Jack Miller, the Ducati Lenovo Team is back on track again today at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto to face a day of official tests

Both Jack Miller and Pecco Bagnaia took to the track around 11 this morning, taking full advantage of the favorable conditions of the Andalusian track despite the partly cloudy sky and lower temperatures than yesterday. Only the Australian driver continued to lap also in the afternoon, covering a total of 53 laps and closing the test in fourth position (1: 37.456). For Bagnaia, on the other hand, i 24 laps completed before lunch break to complete his work program: Pecco finished the day in twelfth position with a best time of 1: 37.807.



Jack Miller: “I am happy with the work we have completed today. We didn’t have a lot of news to try, but having a whole day at our disposal is always useful to do some tests that we don’t have the time to do in a race weekend. We have essentially tried different configurations of the bike by testing different geometries and we are quite satisfied with the results obtained. With the lower temperatures and the wind today, the track was slower than yesterday, but we still managed to have a good pace and a good feeling with the bike ”.

Francesco Bagnaia: “Today our work schedule was fortunately not intense and I only had to do one setup test. Also, without painkillers, the shoulder bothered me a little more while driving and we preferred not to tire it too much after the intense weekend just ended. In any case we are satisfied and now we take a few days off before the next round at Le Mans ”.