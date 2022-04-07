A small turning point was seen in Argentina, with the fifth place in the comeback of Termas de Rio Hondo. Austin will therefore be an important weekend for Pecco Bagnaia. Indeed, for the Ducati rider it will be a fundamental yardstick to understand how far he has come with the adaptation to the Desmosedici GP22, given that last October the MotoGP had arrived in Texas at a time when he seemed really capable of anything. company riding the GP21.

“I think this will be a good weekend for us. We raced here in October, in a magical moment for me, when everything was easy for me. This will allow us to have a good comparison with last year,” said Bagnaia.

“In Argentina I started to have a good feeling: in the Warm-Up we took a step forward, especially in terms of feeling with the front, and it showed in the race. We have to start from this and try to take a further step in every race and every session. We hope to have a normal weekend, as there have been none for now “, he added.

The vice-world champion was then asked how different the GP21 and GP22 are, especially from the point of view of the setting. And Pecco explained that in reality at the moment the greatest difficulty is to be able to set the time, which then ends up complicating even the races.

“I just have to try and adapt more. Last year we had a bike that was in its second year, so my set-up was similar to the one I was using in 2020, there were only small adjustments.”

“Surely this year the tests did not help me to adapt, but the last races have been important from this point of view, because we worked in the right direction and in Argentina I finally felt great on the bike again. big weaknesses compared to last year, but when you have to find those two or three tenths more and more complicated, then we struggle on the flying lap. Here, therefore, we have to complete the work we did at Termas. “

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

For the moment, however, he does not want to talk about results to be achieved: “Podium? No, the goal must be to stay constantly in front and not find himself 13th in qualifying. I want to try to do a job in the right direction. In the sense, if the maximum goal came in third, to be able to finish third. If the maximum goal is to be sixth, to be able to finish sixth. Just like what happened in Argentina “.

In the first three races we saw three different winners and even nine different riders on the podium. Which did not surprise Bagnaia, given that the first three races were rather “anomalous”.

“The situation is very clear to me. I think it happened because we haven’t had a normal race yet. This certainly helped me, because I’m still close. But I don’t have to think about that, I have to focus on finding my potential. year the level is very high, but I think it will still take four or five races to understand who are the riders who will play for the World Championship “.

Marc Marquez is also in the supporting positions with him, returning this weekend after the problem of diplopia (double vision). Having to come back together with the eight-time world champion doesn’t seem to change things much for Pecco though.

“No effect, because it’s not just Marc on the track. There are 24 of us and the level is so high. Marc will certainly have his job to do, but we too have ours to do. We are both behind in the championship, but everyone he will make his way. But whether Marc is there or not, the situation would remain the same up front “, he concluded.