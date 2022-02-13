Pecco Bagnaia and the Ducati are among the special observers in view of the first appointment of the new year in Qatar. The pre-season tests concluded in Mandalika have shown calm and great attention to their goals, without looking too much at the ranking and the exasperated search for time. The Desmosedici GP22 has already proven that it was born under a lucky star but, as with all new projects, it will be very important to identify the corners to be rounded to enable the rider to extract the maximum of his potential.

“During these days we have mainly focused on the development program, testing the new components and working on the durability of the tires and the electronics of the new bike, without looking too much at the times table. – explained Bagnaia at the end of the last day of testing – Today we did a race simulation and the feedback was positive. It is one thing to do long runs with the soft, which are not used in the race, and it is another thing to do them with the average. The only ones to do it with the latter were me, Marini and Bezzecchi; all the others had the Soft, which makes you a second faster on the pace but is useless. As mentioned, we did a nice race simulation focusing above all on the behavior of the bike with used tires. I’m happy, we did very well. Then we finally tried the time attack and we were very fast, so the balance is positive and I think we will arrive ready in Qatar ”.

Bagnaia then spoke in more detail about the GP22, highlighting its strong points and critical points: “We start from a very solid foundation. Among the strong points we have the braking at the entrance and the cornering. We are working hard on delivery, the element that forces us to ride this bike in a different way from the previous one. We are understanding how to do it and every day we are getting closer ”.

“I am very satisfied and calm, I can’t wait to get to Losail. The tests are always nice to start over, but then you have to go on the bike and race. The Mandalika track is also very beautiful and I really like the first section very much, so I can’t wait to go back to racing in a month “ he concluded.